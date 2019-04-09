EVS Broadcast Equipment : reports update of share buyback program

PRESS

Publication on April 9, 2019, 6.15pm CET

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between April 2, 2019 and April 8, 2019.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 02/04/2019 3,000 20.6728 62,018 03/04/2019 2,000 20.7920 41,584 04/04/2019 2,000 22.2269 44,454 05/04/2019 2,000 22.5880 45,176 08/04/2019 2,000 22.4522 44,904

As of April 8, 2019, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 197,856 shares at an average price of EUR 20.5168, representing in total EUR 4,059,376.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 291,000 shares (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program) as of April 8, 2019.

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Yvan ABSIL, Senior Vice President, CFO

Geoffroy d'OULTREMONT, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean,B-4102 Seraing, Belgium