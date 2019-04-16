EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
0
04/16/2019 | 11:46am EDT
Publication on April 16, 2019, 5.45pm CET Regulated information – reporting share buyback EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)
EVS reports update of share buyback program
EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between April 9, 2019 and April 15, 2019.
Date
Number of shares acquired
Average price (EUR)
Total (EUR)
09/04/2019
1,000
22.6997
22,700
10/04/2019
2,000
22.7493
45,499
11/04/2019
329
22.7298
7,478
12/04/2019
2,000
22.9082
45,816
15/04/2019
2,000
22.7870
45,574
As of April 15, 2019, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 205,185 shares at an average price of EUR 20.5982, representing in total EUR 4,226,443.
After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 298,329 shares (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program) as of April 15, 2019.
EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.
Contact: Yvan ABSIL, CFO EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium Tel: +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com