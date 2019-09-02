Log in
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT

(EVS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/02 11:30:00 am
22.625 EUR   +2.14%
11:46aEVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
08/29EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports 1H 2019 results
PU
08/29EVS Broadcast Equipment reports 1H 2019 results
GL
EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

09/02/2019 | 11:46am EDT

Publication on September 2, 2019, 5.45pm CET
Regulated information – reporting share buyback
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between August 26, 2019 and August 30, 2019.

DateNumber of shares acquiredAverage price (EUR)Total (EUR)
26/08/20191,711  21.637337,021
27/08/20191,78721.260737,993
28/08/20191,82021.4424  39,025
29/08/201941021.91058,983
30/08/20190--

As of August 30, 2019, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 287,142 shares at an average price of EUR 20.8936, representing in total EUR 5,999,423.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 365,790 shares as of August 30, 2019 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:
Yvan ABSIL, CFO
Pierre SOLEIL, Corporate Communication & Investor Relations Manager
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel: +32 4 361 70 13.  E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

 

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2019
