EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
0
09/09/2019 | 11:46am EDT
Publication on September 9, 2019, 5.45pm CET Regulated information – reporting share buyback EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)
EVS reports update of share buyback program
EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between September 2, 2019 and September 6, 2019.
Date
Number of shares acquired
Average price (EUR)
Total (EUR)
02/09/2019
1,071
22.6562
24,265
03/09/2019
2,268
22.9155
51,972
04/09/2019
717
23.0000
16,491
05/09/2019
0
-
-
06/09/2019
0
-
-
As of September 6, 2019, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 291,198 shares at an average price of EUR 20.9210, representing in total EUR 6,092,151.
After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 369,846 shares as of September 6, 2019 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .
EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.
Contact: Yvan ABSIL, CFO Pierre SOLEIL, Corporate Communication & Investor Relations Manager EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium Tel: +32 4 361 70 13. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com