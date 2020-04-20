Log in
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT

(EVS)
EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

04/20/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Publication on April 20, 2020, 5.45 PM CET
Regulated information – reporting share buyback
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between April 6, 2020 and April 17, 2020.

DateNumber of shares acquiredAverage price (EUR)Total (EUR)
06/04/20203,000  12.6514  37,954
07/04/20203,000  13.4997  40,499
08/04/20202,633  13.7757  36,271
09/04/20203,000  14.4135  43,241
14/04/20203,000  13.7249  41,175
15/04/20203,000  13.7334  41,200
16/04/20200  -   - 
17/04/20202,500  14.4762  36,191
Total20,133  13.7352   276,531

As of April 17, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 503,649 shares at an average price of EUR 19,1468, representing in total EUR 9,643,243.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 582,297 shares as of April 17, 2020 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel : +32 4 361 70 00.  E-mail : corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

 

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2020
