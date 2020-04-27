EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Log in
04/27/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Publication on April 27, 2020, 5.45 PM CET
Regulated information – reporting share buyback
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between April 20, 2020 and April 24, 2020.

DateNumber of shares acquiredAverage price (EUR)Total (EUR)
20/04/20202,500  14.5441  36,360
21/04/20202,500  14.4786  36,197
22/04/20202,500  14.6716  36,679
23/04/20202,395  14.6982  35,202
24/04/20202,500  14.3767  35,942
Total12,395  14.5526   180,380

As of April 24, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 516,044 shares at an average price of EUR 19,0364, representing in total EUR 9,823,623.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 594,692 shares as of April 24, 2020 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel : +32 4 361 70 00.  E-mail : corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

 

