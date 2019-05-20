Log in
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA

(EVS)
EVS Broadcast Equipment : reports update of Share buy back program

05/20/2019

PRESS

RELEASE

Publication on May 20, 2019, 5.45pm CET

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between May 13, 2019 and May 16, 2019.

Date

Number of shares acquired

Average price (EUR)

Total (EUR)

13/05/2019

2,500

21.6700

54,175

14/05/2019

2,500

21.6546

54,137

15/05/2019

2,500

22.0303

55,076

16/05/2019

1,937

21.8605

42,344

As of May 16, 2019, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 239,864 shares at an average price of EUR 20.8451, representing in total EUR 4,999,982.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 333,008 shares (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program) as of May 16, 2019.

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean,B-4102 Seraing, Belgium Tel: +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail:corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

Disclaimer

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA published this content on 20 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2019 16:22:01 UTC
