EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
0
07/20/2020 | 11:45am EDT
Publication on July 20, 2020, after market closing Regulated information – reporting share buyback EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)
EVS reports update of share buyback program
EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between July 13, 2020 and July 17, 2020.
Date
Number of shares acquired
Average price (EUR)
Highest price (EUR)
Lowest price (EUR)
Total (EUR)
13/07/2020
2,400
16.5613
16.70
16.36
39,747
14/07/2020
2,000
16.4352
16.70
16.24
32,870
15/07/2020
2,100
16.5478
16.70
16.42
34,750
16/07/2020
2,075
16.2689
16.34
16.20
33,758
17/07/2020
2,060
16.2032
16.30
16.10
33,379
Total
10,635
16.4085
16.70
16.10
174,504
As of July 17, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 106,156 shares at an average price of EUR 15,7343, representing in total EUR 1,670,290.
After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 697,208 shares as of July 17, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .
We create return on emotion. EVS is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.
Contact:
Yvan ABSIL, CFO EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium Tel : +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail : corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com