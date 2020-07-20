Log in
EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

07/20/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Publication on July 20, 2020, after market closing
Regulated information – reporting share buyback
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between July 13, 2020 and July 17, 2020.

DateNumber of shares acquiredAverage price (EUR)Highest price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Total (EUR)
13/07/20202,40016.561316.7016.36 39,747 
14/07/20202,00016.435216.7016.24 32,870 
15/07/20202,10016.547816.7016.42 34,750 
16/07/20202,07516.268916.3416.20 33,758 
17/07/20202,06016.203216.3016.10 33,379 
Total10,635 16.4085   16.70   16.10   174,504 

As of July 17, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 106,156 shares at an average price of EUR 15,7343, representing in total EUR 1,670,290.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 697,208 shares as of July 17, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

We create return on emotion.
EVS is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.
EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.
For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel : +32 4 361 70 00.  E-mail : corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

 

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2020
