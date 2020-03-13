Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  EWellness Healthcare Corporation    EWLLD

EWELLNESS HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

(EWLLD)
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

eWellness' Digital PHZIO Treatment Platform Experiences Massive Uptick in Utilization Due To The Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 09:01am EDT

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eWellness Healthcare Corporation (“eWellness”, “EWLL”, “the Company”), a provider of the state of the art PHZIO platform for the digital physical therapy (“PT”) and telehealth markets announced today that it has experienced a massive uptick in PHZIO treatments beginning yesterday due to patients seeking to significantly reduce the chance of exposure to the Coronavirus.

Darwin Fogt, MPT and CEO stated, ”We are advising our partners that they should implement a Plan of Care option for the transference of patients from in-clinic treatment plans to virtual care treatment plans in the face of the Coronavirus continuing to spread globally. Our objective is to provide plan options for our partners that can be implemented into an emergency preparedness operating model. Specifically, to ensure the continuity of care, mitigate patient infection and the further spread of the virus”.

About eWellness

eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTCQB: EWLLD) is the first physical therapy telehealth company to offer real-time distance monitored assessments and treatments. Our business model is to have large-scale employers use our MSK360 and/or our PHZIO platform as a fully PT monitored corporate musculoskeletal (“MSK”) wellness program. The Company’s MSK360 and PHZIO home physical therapy assessment and exercise platform has been designed to disrupt the $30 billion physical therapy market, the $4 billion MSK market and the $8 billion corporate wellness industry. PHZIO re-defines the way MSK physical therapy can be delivered. PHZIO is the first real-time remote monitored 1-to-many MSK physical therapy platform for home use.

For more information on eWellness Healthcare go to:

http://www.ewellnesshealth.com/

http://phzio.com/

http://prehabpt.com/

Safe Harbor Statement
This news release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by terminology such as “could,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “proposed,” “planned,” “potential” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements about eWellness’ beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although eWellness believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. eWellness cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accordingly, due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, readers and prospective investors in the Company’s securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof and is subject to change. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For additional information on eWellness Healthcare Corporation and its PHZIO telehealth products please contact Mr. Darwin Fogt, CEO: 1-855-470-1700

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EWELLNESS HEALTHCARE CORPO
09:01aeWellness' Digital PHZIO Treatment Platform Experiences Massive Uptick in Uti..
GL
02/03eWellness Announces New MSK360 App to be Deployed during Q1 2020
GL
01/27EWELLNESS HEALTHCARE : Joins the Mission to Lower Carbon Emissions Related to Ph..
AQ
01/21EWELLNESS TELEHEALTH WEBINAR : “How Virtual Physical Therapy Can Help Crea..
GL
01/16eWellness Launches Direct To Consumer PHZIO PT Treatments in New Jersey with ..
GL
01/13eWellness Launches Direct To Consumer PHZIO PT Treatments that include a Digi..
GL
01/06eWellness Announces Initial 2020 Conference Schedule by Attending Validation ..
GL
2019EWELLNESS HEALTHCARE : Discusses Value Proposition for Common Stockholders to Pa..
AQ
2019eWellness Announces Common Stockholders can Participate in the New Registered..
GL
2019eWellness Announces 2020 Revenue Forecast and a New Registered Offering of Pe..
GL
More news
Chart EWELLNESS HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
eWellness Healthcare Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Darwin Fogt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Charles MacLellan Chairman & Secretary
David Markowski Chief Financial Officer & Director
Curtis Hollister Director & Chief Technology Officer
Douglas Delavan Cole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EWELLNESS HEALTHCARE CORPORATION-72.00%0
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-22.82%71 207
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-31.32%34 358
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-10.86%19 401
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-6.02%13 319
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-15.34%12 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group