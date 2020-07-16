Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ework Group AB (publ)    EWRK   SE0002402701

EWORK GROUP AB (PUBL)

(EWRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ework Group AB (publ) publishes Interim Report, January – June 2020: Ework keeps winning business on an uncertain market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 05:11am EDT

2020-07-16

'We can sum up a challenging quarter featuring the global covid-19 pandemic. With revenue down by 4% and EBIT of SEK 30 M, just below the previous year, Ework fared relatively well in the quarter. Demand has turned upwards, but not to previous levels, and uncertainty remains substantial.'

Extract from CEO Zoran Covics commentary to the Interim Report


Second quarter 2020 compared to 2019

· Net sales decreased by 4% to SEK 3,121 M (3,249).

· EBIT decreased by 3% to SEK 29.9 M (30.7).

· Profit after financial items decreased by 7% to SEK 25.5 M (27.5).

· Order intake decreased by 14% to SEK 4,026 M (4,675).

· Earnings per share after tax before and after dilution were SEK 1.18 (1.23), an 4% decrease.

· The downturn of net sales and earnings is due to lower demand and client projects terminated due to covid-19. These effects have been limited by rapid action to reduce costs.

· Earnings include government covid-19 support, which improved it by SEK 3.3 M.

· SEK 4.1 M (0) of restructuring expenses were charged to earnings.

· Ework continued to win new customers of which several was won with the digital platform Verama as an important element.

First half-year 2020 compared to 2019

· Net sales increased by 2% to SEK 6,534 M (6,377).

· EBIT increased by 2% to SEK 58.3 M (57.1).

· Profit after financial items increased by 2% to SEK 53.0 M (51.9).

· Earnings per share after tax before and after dilution were SEK 2.49 (2.34), an 6% increase.

The complete Interim Report is available via link below or at www.eworkgroup.com

For further information, please contact:Zoran Covic, CEO, 46 (0) 706 65 65 17

Ola Maalsnes, CFO, 46 (0) 8 50 60 55 00, 46 (0) 738 68 22 90

This Report has not been subject to review by the company's auditor.
The information disclosed in this Interim Report is mandatory for Ework Group AB (publ) to publish pursuant to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). This information was submitted for publication at 11:00 a.m. (CET) on 16 July 2020, through the agency of the CEO.

Ework Group is a market-leading and independent consultant provider operating in northern Europe, which focuses on IT, telecom, technology, and business development. Without having consultants employed, Ework can impartially match every assignment with the right competence from the whole market. Ework was founded in Sweden in 2000, and is now active in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Poland. The firm has framework agreements with over 170 leading corporations in most sectors, and approximately 10,000 consultants on assignment. Ework's head office is in Stockholm. Its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

eWork Group AB published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 09:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EWORK GROUP AB (PUBL)
05:11aEWORK GROUP AB (PUBL) PUBLISHES INTE : Ework keeps winning business on an uncert..
PU
05:06aEWORK GROUP AB (PUBL) PUBLISHES INTE : Ework keeps winning business on an uncert..
AQ
04/29EWORK GROUP AB (PUBL) PUBLISHES INTE : A market downturn — creating opport..
PU
04/29EWORK GROUP AB (PUBL) PUBLISHES INTE : A market downturn - creating opportunitie..
AQ
03/23EWORK PUBL : initiates short-term layoffs
AQ
02/13EWORK GROUP AB (PUBL) PUBLISHES YEAR : Continued good growth and investments in ..
AQ
2019EWORK GROUP AB (PUBL) PUBLISHES INTE : Good growth, stronger positioning on a we..
PU
2019EWORK GROUP AB (PUBL) PUBLISHES INTE : Good growth, stronger positioning on a we..
AQ
2019EWORK GROUP, INTERIM REPORT, JANUARY : New digital platformdeals, over 10,000 co..
AQ
2019EWORK GROUP AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 833 M 1 304 M 1 304 M
Net income 2020 60,0 M 6,61 M 6,61 M
Net Debt 2020 290 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 6,69%
Capitalization 1 160 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 304
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart EWORK GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Ework Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EWORK GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 67,30 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zoran Covic Chief Executive Officer
Sven Staffan Folke Salén Chairman
Magnus Eriksson Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Ola Maalsnes Chief Financial Officer
Magnus Berglind Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EWORK GROUP AB (PUBL)-16.91%128
VERISK ANALYTICS17.45%28 460
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-5.91%11 776
OTSUKA CORPORATION28.91%10 004
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED-14.94%9 722
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD.29.17%5 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group