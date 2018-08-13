Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EXACT Sciences Corporation    EXAS

EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION (EXAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

EXACT Sciences : Green Bay Packers and Cologuard Launch "Crossing the 50" Colon Cancer Awareness Campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 03:10pm CEST

GREEN BAY, Wis. and MADISON, Wis., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When the Green Bay Packers cross the 50-yard line this season, it will be meaningful both on and off the field.

Highlights:

  • Cologuard donates $50 to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation each time the Green Bay Packers cross the 50-yard line this season.
  • Fans taking colon cancer screening pledge at Packers50.com can be entered to win luxury box tickets.
  • Packers Radio Network in-game mentions to boost fan awareness of 'Crossing the 50' campaign.

Exact Sciences, the manufacturer of Cologuard ®, and the Packers today announced the organizations are teaming up for the second consecutive season to promote colorectal (colon) cancer awareness and they've added the 'Crossing the 50' campaign.

This year, each time the Packers cross the 50-yard line, Cologuard will donate $50 to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation to remind fans that when they cross age 50 it's time to talk to their health care provider about colon cancer screening.

Cologuard is the only noninvasive colon cancer screening option for average risk adults that uses the DNA found in a person's stool sample to detect cancer and precancerous growths.

'While crossing the 50 presents an opportunity for the Packers, turning 50 is truly a chance for fans to consider new options for colon cancer screening,' and said Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences. 'Noninvasive Cologuard should be discussed with your health care provider if you're at average risk because it doesn't have any of the preparation or time off from work commonly required with screening by colonoscopy.'

Fans taking the colon cancer screening pledge at Packers50.com can be entered to win luxury box tickets to the December 2, 2018 game at Lambeau Field and sit alongside a soon-to-be-revealed Packers legend.

'Crossing the 50' will also be a part of every Packers Radio Network game broadcast, with a live mention the first time the team crosses the 50-yard line and additional inclusions during the game.

'The Green Bay Packers share Exact Sciences' vision for beating cancer through early detection,' said Chad Watson, director of Sales and Business Development for the Green Bay Packers. 'We're thrilled to have Cologuard be a sponsor again this year and look forward to including the Crossing the 50 campaign in Packers Radio Network broadcasts to bring even greater awareness to the urgency for colon cancer screening.'

Colon cancer took the life of legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi at age 57 and almost 50 years later remains the number two cancer killer in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Vince Lombardi Foundation was established in 1971 and today includes a growing roster of national and local events contributing to cancer awareness, treatment and prevention. Cologuard is the official colon cancer screening partner of the foundation.

'The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation is dedicated to winning the battle against cancer by funding advancements in cancer research and compassionate care,' said Ben Haas, president of the foundation. 'We thank the Green Bay Packers and Exact Sciences for all they are doing to help raise colon cancer awareness and look forward to continuing to fight this disease both on and off the field.'

Despite being considered one of the most preventable yet least prevented forms of cancer and having high survival rate when treated early, millions of Americans are still reluctant to get screened for colon cancer or are not getting screened at recommended intervals.

Cologuard is fully covered by Medicare and incorporated into the medical policies of the leading national health insurers, as well as a broad cross-section of local and regional health plans. To learn more about Cologuard and download a discussion guide, visit www.cologuardtest.com.

Contacts:
Scott Larrivee, Exact Sciences, 608-535-8673, slarrivee@exactsciences.com
Katie Hermsen, Green Bay Packers, 920-569-7218, hermsenk@packers.com

About Cologuard
Cologuard was approved by the FDA in August 2014 and results from Exact Sciences' prospective 90-site, point-in-time, 10,000-patient pivotal trial were published in the New England Journal of Medicine in April 2014. Cologuard is included in the American Cancer Society's (2018) colorectal cancer screening guidelines and the recommendations of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (2016) and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (2016). Cologuard is indicated to screen adults of either sex, 50 years or older, who are at typical average-risk for CRC. Cologuard is not for everyone; not for high risk individuals, including those with a family history of colorectal cancer, a personal history of cancer or advanced adenoma, IBD, and certain hereditary syndromes. Positive Cologuard results should be referred to diagnostic colonoscopy. A negative Cologuard test result does not guarantee absence of cancer or advanced adenoma. Following a negative result, patients should continue participating in a screening program at an interval and with a method appropriate for the individual patient. Cologuard performance when used for repeat testing has not been evaluated or established. For more information about Cologuard, visit www.cologuardtest.com. Rx only.

About Exact Sciences Corp.
Exact Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of the deadliest forms of cancer. The company has exclusive intellectual property protecting its non-invasive, molecular screening technology for the detection of colorectal cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

About Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation
The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation was established in 1971, in memory of five-time National Football League championship Green Bay Packers Coach, Vince Lombardi. His spirit, enthusiasm and commitment to excellence touched countless lives, and on September 3, 1970, he lost a battle to colon cancer, dying at only 57. In his honor, the Foundation is committed to raising funds for cutting-edge cancer research and compassionate care. For more information on the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation, visit our new website: lombardifoundation.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-bay-packers-and-cologuard-launch-crossing-the-50-colon-cancer-awareness-campaign-300695841.html

SOURCE EXACT SCIENCES CORP

Disclaimer

EXACT Sciences Corporation published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 13:09:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION
03:10pEXACT SCIENCES : Green Bay Packers and Cologuard Launch "Crossing the 50" Colon ..
PU
08/09EXACT SCIENCES : Tom Lehman Joins Forces with Fight Colorectal Cancer to Raise A..
AQ
08/06EXACT SCIENCES : to participate in Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
PU
08/05EXACT SCIENCES : stock takes a blow after the company reports its quarterly resu..
AQ
08/03TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : DexCom and Exact Sciences
AC
08/02EXACT SCIENCES : Tom Lehman Joins Forces with Fight Colorectal Cancer to Raise A..
PU
08/02EXACT SCIENCES : slides after Cologuard test volume disappoints
AQ
08/01EXACT SCIENCES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01EXACT SCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
08/01EXACT SCIENCES : Cologuard® revenue increased 78 percent to $103 million during ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09BULLETPROOF INVESTING PERFORMANCE UP : Week 37 
08/03Southwest Airlines Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/2/18) 
08/02PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (8/2/2018) 
08/02Sell-siders weigh on on Exact Sciences after Q2 revenue miss; shares down 21%.. 
08/01EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 427 M
EBIT 2018 -151 M
Net income 2018 -164 M
Finance 2018 310 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 13,7x
EV / Sales 2019 9,54x
Capitalization 6 176 M
Chart EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
EXACT Sciences Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 61,2 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin T. Conroy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey T. Elliott Chief Financial Officer
Barry M. Berger Co-Chief Medical Officer & Head-Medical Affairs
Graham Peter Lidgard Chief Science Officer, SVP-Research & Development
Gary Frings Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-4.97%6 176
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 664
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC23.75%24 655
LONZA GROUP21.42%23 818
INCYTE CORPORATION-31.96%13 686
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.37.07%11 443
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.