EXACT Sciences : Kathleen Sebelius Appointed to Exact Sciences Board

MADISON, Wis., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathleen Sebelius, the 21st Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from April 2009 to June 2014 and governor of Kansas from 2003 to 2009, joined the Board of Directors of Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leader in detecting cancer at its earliest, most treatable stages.

'Secretary Sebelius understands the value of detecting cancer earlier, as well as the systemic challenges and opportunities to improve health care,' said Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences. 'Throughout her time in public service, she always kept the needs of patients in the forefront. As we work to deliver life-changing innovations in earlier cancer detection, her experience and perspectives will be essential to helping us develop practical, next-generation tests for the screening, diagnosis and monitoring of cancers.'

Exact Sciences is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. Exact Sciences seeks to develop and bring to market new technologies that help health care providers and patients detect cancer early and accurately. The company created Cologuard®, the first and only FDA-approved stool DNA test, which has helped more than 2 million Americans get screened for colorectal cancer. Now, Exact Sciences is working with Mayo Clinic to identify biomarkers associated with other cancers.

'Detecting cancer at earlier stages improves outcomes and the quality of care delivered to millions of Americans. By finding disease, or the precursors of disease, early, we can avoid costly, acute-care situations that take a tremendous toll on patients, families and our economy,' said Sebelius. 'It's exciting to see these kinds of advances coming to market and to have the opportunity to take part in Exact Sciences' efforts.'

Sebelius brings state and federal government expertise, management insight and health care experience to the Exact Sciences board. As HHS secretary, she oversaw 11 operating agencies, 90,000 employees in 50 countries around the world, and a $1 trillion budget. Immediately prior to leading HHS, she served as governor of the state of Kansas, after serving two terms as the Kansas Insurance Commissioner and four terms in the Kansas Legislature.

Sebelius currently serves as CEO of Sebelius Resources LLC, a strategic consulting firm that advises private companies, non-profit organizations, and investors. She is a director of Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, and the Kaiser Family Foundation. She also co-chairs the Aspen Institute Health Strategy Group and serves on advisory boards for a number of companies and institutions.

She earned a master of public administration degree from the University of Kansas and a bachelor of arts degree from Trinity Washington University.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

Exact Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some of the deadliest forms of cancer. The company has exclusive intellectual property protecting its non-invasive, molecular screening technology for the detection of colorectal cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

About Cologuard

Cologuard is intended for the qualitative detection of colorectal neoplasia associated DNA markers and for the presence of occult hemoglobin in human stool. A positive result may indicate the presence of colorectal cancer (CRC) or advanced adenoma (AA) and should be followed by diagnostic colonoscopy. Cologuard is indicated to screen adults of either sex, 50 years or older, who are at typical average-risk for CRC. Cologuard is not a replacement for diagnostic colonoscopy or surveillance colonoscopy in high risk individuals.

Cologuard is not for high risk individuals, including those with a history of colorectal cancer and advanced adenoma, a family history of colorectal cancer, IBD or certain hereditary syndromes. Positive Cologuard results should be referred to diagnostic colonoscopy. A negative Cologuard test result does not guarantee absence of cancer or advanced adenoma. Following a negative result, patients should continue participating in a screening program at an interval and with a method appropriate for the individual patient. Cologuard performance when used for repeat testing has not been evaluated or established. Rx only.

