Exact Sciences : Message from Chairman & CEO, Kevin Conroy

By Exact Sciences / March 15, 2020

At Exact Sciences, we know that cancer doesn't stop for anything. As we continue to monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, our team remains steadfast in our commitment to delivering answers to patients around the world who need our tests.

Our employees' health and safety remain a top priority, and we have asked employees who can work from home to do so. Our patient-critical work teams continue to operate normally, following all safety procedures and practices.

By minimizing staff in our offices, we are reducing the risk of inadvertent transmission to employees who perform patient-critical work at our sites.

Additionally, our pandemic team has been monitoring the situation over the last several weeks and continues to meet daily to take actions to reduce the spread of the virus, ensure the health and safety of our employees, and deliver the test results patients need.

Cancer doesn't stop and neither will we. Our team's commitment to serving patients is unwavering, and we'll continue working hard to do just that.

We will continue to keep you, our valued customer, and our employees at the center of our planning and decision making. We thank you for the trust you put in us as we make every effort to support patients in this rapidly evolving environment.

Sincerely,

Kevin Conroy

Chairman and CEO, Exact Sciences