CORRECTION – Exactus Announces Inaugural Product Launch

Exactus Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI), a healthcare company pursuing opportunities in hemp-derived, cannabidiol (CBD) products and point of care diagnostics, launched its first product and is pleased to announce the company has received its first purchase order.



The company launched a 750mg full spectrum advanced absorption tincture and received its first purchase order from a customer in the health and nutritional medical space, a market vertical the company is currently focusing on building out, and one that Hemp Business Journal estimates will be the fastest growing market in the hemp-derived CBD space over the next four years.

Philip Young, CEO of Exactus said, “We are in the early stages of transitioning into a leader in the CBD market sector. The rapid transition to commercialization with our first product launch and our initial purchase order is evidence that we have teamed up with the perfect partner, Ceed2Med. This is the first of many products that we currently have in our pipeline and expect to begin selling in the near future. The quality of our product and the science behind the grow, farming, and processing of our hemp sets us apart from and above competitors. We look forward to building relationships with an array of additional healthcare practitioners, wholesalers, and retailers. While attending the 15th Annual PDS Conference this past week in Orlando, Florida we met with representatives from several thousand independent pharmacies who provided strong confirmation that our plan to provision pharmacies with FDA food-grade CBD products manufactured to cGMP standards is being sought out by pharmacy owners and pharmacists alike. Over the next several weeks we expect to schedule meetings with pharmacy groups to initiate sales. We look to set the industry standards on transparency and quality with every product. Our products feature a unique, readable QR code that traces the product from seed/strain/farm/plot to finished good, accompanied by a 3rd party laboratory Certificate of Analysis and Material Safety Data Sheet that should be well received by pharmacists and medical professionals alike when recommending CBD products.”

For information about our products and availability please call 804-205-5036 or email, ir@exactusinc.com .

About Exactus:

Exactus, Inc., is a healthcare company pursuing opportunities in two distinct business segments, Hemp derived, Cannabidiol, which is more commonly referred to as CBD. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. That amount has not been shown to make a person feel "high." THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis. The company is also developing point of care diagnostics. For more information about Exactus: www.exactusinc.com .

