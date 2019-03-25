Exactus Acquires Hemp Healthy® Online Consumer and Healthcare Practitioner Brand with Full Traceability

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI / OTCQB:EXDID), a healthcare company pursuing opportunities in Hemp derived Cannabidiol (CBD) products announced today it has agreed to acquire Hemp Healthy®, including www.buyhempcbd.com , where consumers can purchase a wide range of tinctures, topical lotions, creams and gel caps.



When visiting buyhempcbd.com , consumers can view the independent laboratory test results detailing the purity, cannabinoid, and terpene content of each product allowing for full traceability of all products. This data provides valuable information for patients, medical practitioners, and consumers about transparency and the quality of ingredients in Hemp Healthy products they consume.

Philip J. Young, CEO of Exactus, stated: “The Hemp Healthy brand was built off of transparency and quality which was paramount in our decision to acquire them as we continue our mission to become the most trusted name in the CBD marketplace.”

With the acquisition of Hemp Healthy, Exactus plans to introduce and launch additional CBD products in 2019. Hemp Healthy will continue to serve as an information resource and leader in the CBD market place by setting the industry standards on transparency and quality with every product. Additionally, the Hemp Healthy platform also offers a sales affiliate program for medical professionals and social influencers with more information available at buyhempcbd.com/affiliate .

“We believe that medical practitioners play an important role in educating patients on CBD.” added Philip J. Young, CEO of Exactus. “While we await more information from scientific studies and potential FDA regulation, we encourage those interested in learning about CBD to visit buyhempcbd.com and educate themselves with our resources.”

Exactus recently announced that it had placed its first million-dollar product request from its partner and largest shareholder Ceed2Med. The availability of the tinctures, gel caps and topical lotions puts the company in a strong position to supply the demand generated from the Hemp Healthy platform. In addition, the availability of the remaining amount of the annual 2,500-kilogram product guarantee combined with the recently announced Exactus One World, 200 acre, Oregon farm ensures Exactus the quantity, quality controls and capabilities sufficient to ensure product availability through 2020.

For information about Exactus, their products and availability, please call 804-205-5036 or email cbd@exactusinc.com . For more information about Hemp Healthy, or to purchase products, visit www.buycbd.com .

About Exactus:

Exactus, Inc., is a healthcare company pursuing opportunities in two distinct business segments. The company is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3% or less. That amount has not been shown to make a person feel "high." THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis. The Company also has been pursuing businesses in point of care diagnostics.

