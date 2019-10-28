Exagen Featured in Nine Scientific Presentations at 2019 ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting in Atlanta
10/28/2019
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention, today announced they will be presenting new scientific data at the American College of Rheumatology’s (ACR/ARHP) Annual Meeting being held November 9-12, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.
“We are very pleased to have nine abstracts accepted including 5 posters and 4 podium presentations at the ACR/ARHP Annual Conference,” shared Thierry Dervieux, Chief Scientific Officer at Exagen. “Not only is this the greatest number of abstracts we have ever presented, but it also reflects the most diverse representation of the laboratory science we are investigating at Exagen. The topics we will be reporting on include clinical utility and clinical validity of the AVISE Lupus test, novel biomarkers in rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, and therapeutic optimization of some of the most widely used drugs in rheumatology.”
A list of accepted abstracts along with links is included below.
Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis.
Forward-Looking Statements
Exagen cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the scientific abstracts accepted for presentation at ACR/ARHP Annual Conference and the potential to lead to increased adoption of any AVISE test. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: Exagen’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products and promoted therapeutics among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payers and others in the medical community; if third-party payers do not provide coverage and adequate reimbursement for Exagen’s testing products, or they breach, rescind or modify their contracts or reimbursement policies or delay payments for its testing products or promoted therapeutics, or if Exagen or its partners are unable to successfully negotiate payer contracts, Exagen’s commercial success could be compromised; and other risks described in the Company’s prior press releases and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.