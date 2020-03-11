Log in
Exagen to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial Results on March 25, 2020

03/11/2020 | 08:26am EDT

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Ron Rocca, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company’s results at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (1:30 PM Pacific Time).

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-3982 (U.S.) or (201) 493-6780 (international).  Participants wishing to access the call via webcast should use the link posted on the Exagen investor relations website at https://investors.exagen.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time (8:59 PM Pacific Time). Interested parties may access the replay of the conference call by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (international) using passcode 13699461.  Additionally, a recording of the webcast will be available using the link on the Exagen investor relations website 30 minutes after the call concludes.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis.

CONTACTS:

Investors

Westwicke Partners
Mike Cavanaugh
Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com
646.677.1838

Company Contact

Exagen Inc.
Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer
KAdawi@exagen.com
760.477.5514

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
