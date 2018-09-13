Exantas Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for Common Stock and Series C Preferred Stock

Log in
09/13/2018 | 10:21pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) (the “Company”) (formerly known as Resource Capital Corp.) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2018. The dividend will be paid on October 26, 2018 to holders of record on September 28, 2018.

The Company’s Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend on its 8.625% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the period from July 31, 2018 through and including October 30, 2018 in the amount of $0.539063 per share.  The dividend will be paid on October 30, 2018 to holders of record on October 1, 2018.

About Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by Exantas Capital Manager Inc. (formerly known as Resource Capital Manager, Inc.), which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of C-III Capital Partners LLC, a leading commercial real estate investment management and services company engaged in a broad range of activities. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.exantas.com or contact investor relations at IR@exantas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “trend,” “will,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “look forward” or other similar words or terms. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new or changing information or events after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
