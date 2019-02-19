Log in
Exantas Capital Corp    XAN

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP

(XAN)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exantas Capital Corp. to Report Operating Results for Fourth Quarter 2018

02/19/2019 | 07:20pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2018 operating results on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, after the market closes, and it invites investors and other interested parties to listen to its live conference call via telephone or webcast on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 774-2369 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (484) 480-9177 (International) with the passcode 8291039 or from the home page of the Company’s website at www.exantas.com. For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website and telephonically from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 6, 2019 until 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 13, 2019 by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International), passcode 8291039.

About Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by Exantas Capital Manager Inc., which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of C-III Capital Partners LLC, a leading commercial real estate investment management and services company engaged in a broad range of activities. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.exantas.com or contact investor relations at IR@exantas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “trend,” “will,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “look forward” or other similar words or terms. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new or changing information or events after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54,8 M
EBIT 2018 27,2 M
Net income 2018 6,18 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,39%
P/E ratio 2018 55,24
P/E ratio 2019 11,39
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,31x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,30x
Capitalization 345 M
Chart EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Exantas Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,5 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Lieber Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. Stern President
Andrew Lawrence Farkas Chairman
Thomas C. Elliott Executive Vice President-Operations & Finance
David J. Bryant Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP8.88%345
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.3.77%15 148
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP0.46%9 196
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP20.48%6 319
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.10.71%6 008
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC5.30%4 152
