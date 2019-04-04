Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exantas Capital Corp    XAN

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP

(XAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exantas Capital Corp. Announces Pricing of a $687.2 Million CLO Backed by Commercial Mortgage Loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 04:20pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) (the “Company”) announced that its newly formed subsidiary, Exantas Capital Corp. 2019-RSO7, Ltd. (the “Issuer”), will issue $585.8 million of non-recourse, floating-rate notes (“Offered Notes,” the “Securities” or the “Offering”) at a weighted average cost of LIBOR+132 basis points. The Offered Notes include: $390.0 million of Class A Notes, which were rated Aaa(sf) by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and AAA(sf) by DBRS, Inc. (“DBRS”) and will be issued at a coupon of LIBOR+100 basis points; $70.4 million of Class A-S Notes, which were rated AAA(sf) by DBRS and will be issued at a coupon of LIBOR+150 basis points; $33.5 million of Class B Notes, which were rated AA(low)(sf) by DBRS and will be issued at a coupon of LIBOR+170 basis points; $42.9 million of Class C Notes, which were rated A(low)(sf) by DBRS and will be issued at a coupon of LIBOR+205 basis points; and $49.0 million of Class D Notes, which were rated BBB(low)(sf) by DBRS and will be issued at a coupon of LIBOR+270 basis points. The Offered Notes are collateralized by floating rate commercial real estate first mortgage loans originated by the Company with an aggregate principal balance of $687.2 million. The Company will retain the Class E and Class F subordinated notes and the preferred shares in the transaction, which is expected to close on or about April 17, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to purchase $10.0 million of the Class D Notes when the transaction closes.

Robert C. Lieber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We are pleased with the continued growth in the Company’s origination volume and the strong reception in the debt markets for the Company’s CLO offerings.”

Matthew J. Stern, President of the Company, added, “The CLO market has proven to be an attractive and efficient financing source for the Company’s growing loan portfolio. This transaction is more than 33% larger than our June 2018 CLO, which was the Company’s largest at the time.”

The Securities will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Offering was made privately in transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release is not an offer to sell any securities of the Company or the Issuer and is not a solicitation of an offer to buy such securities. This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are beyond management's control. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by Exantas Capital Manager Inc., which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of C-III Capital Partners LLC, a leading commercial real estate investment management and services company engaged in a broad range of activities. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.exantas.com or contact investor relations at IR@exantas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “trend,” “will,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “look forward” or other similar words or terms. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new or changing information or events after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP
04:20pExantas Capital Corp. Announces Pricing of a $687.2 Million CLO Backed by Com..
GL
04/03EXANTAS CAPITAL : DBRS Assigns Provisional Ratings to Exantas Capital Corp. 2019..
AQ
04/03EXANTAS CAPITAL : DBRS Releases Exantas Capital Corp. 2019-RSO7 on DBRS Viewpoin..
AQ
03/28EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/27EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
03/21EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
03/18EXANTAS CAPITAL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for Common Stock and Series ..
AQ
03/15Exantas Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for Common Stock and ..
GL
03/11EXANTAS CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
03/06EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 65,9 M
EBIT 2019 44,3 M
Net income 2019 34,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,37%
P/E ratio 2019 11,01
P/E ratio 2020 9,81
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,13x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,90x
Capitalization 338 M
Chart EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Exantas Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,5 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Lieber Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. Stern President
Andrew Lawrence Farkas Chairman
Thomas C. Elliott Executive Vice President-Operations & Finance
David J. Bryant Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP5.99%340
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.1.83%14 071
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP2.62%9 735
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP16.82%7 030
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC8.91%4 293
TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP5.30%3 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About