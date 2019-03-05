MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Exantas Capital Corp XAN EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP (XAN) Add to my list My previous session Most popular Manage my lists Report Report Delayed Nyse - 03/05 03:56:19 pm 10.83 USD +0.84% 07:16p Exantas Capital Corp. Reports Results for Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2018 GL Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Exantas Capital Corp. Reports Results for Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2018 0 03/05/2019 | 07:16pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NEW YORK, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) ("XAN" or the "Company") reports results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.

Significant Items and Highlights GAAP net income allocable to common shares of $0.23 per common share-diluted for the three months ended December 31, 2018.





Core Earnings were $0.21 per common share-diluted and Core Earnings, adjusted were $0.24 per common share-diluted for the three months ended December 31, 2018 (see Schedule I).





Management anticipates the Company will declare a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its common stock for the first quarter of 2019, which would be a 14% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018 dividend of $0.175 per share and a 300% increase over the first quarter of 2018 dividend of $0.05 per share.





XAN originated and acquired $1.1 billion of new commercial real estate ("CRE") loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") during the year ended December 31, 2018.





XAN originated $274.9 million and $861.6 million of new CRE loans during the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively (see Schedule IV).





XAN has monetized $436.6 million of the investments that were included in management's previously communicated strategic plan (the "Plan") (see Schedule III). This includes $18.3 million and $72.6 million of proceeds generated during the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively.





Book value was $14.02 per common share at December 31, 2018 as compared to $14.23 per common share at September 30, 2018.





Economic book value, which adjusts for the face redemption amounts of the Company's outstanding preferred stock and convertible senior notes, was $13.54 at December 31, 2018 (see Schedule V). Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2018 Results GAAP net income allocable to common shares was $7.4 million, or $0.23 per share-diluted, and $7.0 million, or $0.22 per share-diluted, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, as compared to a GAAP net loss allocable to common shares of $12.1 million, or $(0.39) per share-diluted, and GAAP net income allocable to common shares of $5.7 million, or $0.18 per share-diluted, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017, respectively.





Core Earnings were $6.5 million, or $0.21 per common share-diluted, for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $7.5 million, or $0.24 per common share-diluted, after a $934,000, or $0.03 per common share-diluted, adjustment for the impairment of a legacy CMBS investment. Core Earnings were $9.4 million, or $0.30 per common share-diluted, for the year ended December 31, 2018 and $22.3 million, or $0.71 per common share-diluted, after adjustments for (i) a realized loss on the sale of a previously impaired, 2013 vintage CRE loan, (ii) non-recurring charges related to the redemption of the Company's 8.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Series B Preferred Stock"), (iii) the settlement of a securities litigation and (iv) the impairment of a legacy CMBS investment (see Schedule I).





GAAP net income allocable to common shares for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 includes $1.4 million, or $0.05 per share-diluted, on the recovery of an impaired corporate credit loan in two dormant collateralized loan obligations, which are non-core activities. Additional Items Commercial Real Estate Substantially all of XAN's CRE loan portfolio comprised floating rate senior whole loans of $1.5 billion at December 31, 2018.





XAN's CRE floating rate whole loan portfolio had a weighted average spread of 3.95% and 4.71% over the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") of 2.50% and 1.56% at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The following table summarizes XAN's CRE loan activities and fundings of previous commitments for the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in millions, except percentages): Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 Year Ended

December 31,

2018 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2017 Year Ended

December 31,

2017 New CRE loan commitments $ 274.9 $ 842.4 $ 229.0 $ 600.3 New CRE preferred equity investment — 19.2 — — Total CRE loan commitments and investments 274.9 861.6 229.0 600.3 Sale, payoffs and paydowns (1)(2) (203.1 ) (575.6 ) (185.7 ) (559.5 ) Previous commitments funded 13.3 51.4 4.0 31.6 New unfunded loan commitments (30.5 ) (81.0 ) (24.6 ) (71.4 ) Net CRE loans funded $ 54.6 $ 256.4 $ 22.7 $ 1.0 Weighted average one-month LIBOR floor on new originations (3) 2.09 % 1.86 % 1.20 % 0.97 % Weighted average spread above one-month LIBOR (3) 3.06 % 3.39 % 4.26 % 4.41 % Weighted average unlevered yield, including amortization of

origination fees 5.72 % 5.84 % 5.79 % 5.71 % (1) CRE loan payoffs and extensions resulted in exit and extension fees of $1.0 million and $3.0 million during the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, and $949,000 and $3.0 million during the three months and year ended December 31, 2017, respectively.

(2) Activity excludes legacy CRE loans.

(3) Applicable to new floating rate CRE whole loans funded. Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities XAN's CMBS portfolio had a carrying value of $419.0 million and a weighted average coupon of 4.76% at December 31, 2018. The following table summarizes XAN's CMBS activities, at face value, for the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in millions, except percentages): Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 Year Ended

December 31,

2018 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2017 Year Ended

December 31,

2017 CMBS acquisitions $ 83.2 $ 252.3 $ 77.7 $ 212.0 Sales (4.9 ) (14.9 ) (2.4 ) (7.4 ) Principal paydowns (6.7 ) (20.9 ) (23.0 ) (53.8 ) CMBS acquisitions, net $ 71.6 $ 216.5 $ 52.3 $ 150.8 Weighted average coupon at the respective year end 4.71 % 4.57 % 4.78 % 4.19 % Commercial Real Estate Asset Impairment XAN recorded an other-than-temporary impairment charge of $934,000 during the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 on one CMBS position with an amortized cost of $934,000, acquired in 2007, resulting from a collateral shortfall in the securitization. Liquidity At February 28, 2019, XAN's available liquidity consisted of two primary sources:



unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $71.7 million; and



approximately $96.0 million of liquidity from available financing of unlevered CRE loans and CMBS.

Common Stock Book Value, Economic Book Value and Total Stockholders' Equity The following table rolls forward XAN's common stock book value from September 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and reconciles common stock book value to economic book value, a non-GAAP measure, at December 31, 2018 (see Schedule V) (in thousands, except per share data and amounts in footnotes): Total Amount Per Share

Amount Common stock book value at September 30, 2018 (1) $ 444,389 $ 14.23 Net income allocable to common shares 7,367 0.24 Change in other comprehensive income: Available-for-sale securities (2) (6,219 ) (0.20 ) Derivatives (2) (2,467 ) (0.08 ) Common stock dividends (5,467 ) (0.18 ) Common stock dividends on unvested shares (74 ) — Impact to equity of share-based compensation 334 0.01 Total net decrease (6,526 ) (0.21 ) Common stock book value at December 31, 2018 (1)(3) 437,863 14.02 Reconciling items in arriving at economic book value at December 31, 2018: Non-cash convertible senior notes' unamortized discounts: 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes (10,833 ) (0.35 ) 8.00% Convertible Senior Notes (148 ) — Series C Preferred Stock redemption value in excess of carrying value (4,045 ) (0.13 ) Economic book value at December 31, 2018 $ 422,837 $ 13.54 (1) Per share calculations exclude unvested restricted stock, as disclosed on the consolidated balance sheets, of 422,671 and 422,592 shares at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively. The denominators for the calculations are 31,234,828 at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

(2) Through February 2019, XAN recognized an increase in other comprehensive income of $5.2 million, or $0.17 per common share, on available-for-sale securities and derivatives.

(3) Common stock book value is calculated as total stockholders' equity of $553.8 million less preferred stock equity of $116.0 million at December 31, 2018. The following table presents the economic book value per common share for the periods then ended: At December At September At June 30, At March 31, At December 31, 2018 30, 2018 2018 2018 31, 2017 Economic book value $ 13.54 $ 13.72 $ 13.56 $ 13.36 $ 13.63 Total stockholders' equity at December 31, 2018, which measures equity before accounting for non-controlling interests, was $553.8 million, of which $116.0 million was attributable to preferred stock. Total stockholders' equity at December 31, 2017 was $671.5 million, of which $223.8 million was attributable to preferred stock. Investment Portfolio The following table summarizes the amortized cost and net carrying amount of XAN's investment portfolio at December 31, 2018, classified by asset type (in thousands, except percentages and amounts in footnotes): At December 31, 2018 Amortized Cost Net Carrying

Amount Percent of

Portfolio Weighted

Average

Coupon Core Assets: CRE whole loans (1)(2) $ 1,517,598 $ 1,516,196 76.27 % 6.34 % CRE mezzanine loan and preferred equity investment (2) 24,255 24,255 1.22 % 11.21 % CMBS, fixed rate (3) 121,487 119,739 6.02 % 4.12 % CMBS, floating rate (3) 301,132 299,259 15.06 % 5.11 % Total Core Assets 1,964,472 1,959,449 98.57 % Non-Core Assets: Structured notes (4) 1,000 — — % N/A (7) Direct financing leases (4) 801 66 — % N/A (7) Legacy CRE loans (5)(6) 33,181 28,516 1.43 % 1.67 % Total Non-Core Assets 34,982 28,582 1.43 % Total Core and Non-Core Assets $ 1,999,454 $ 1,988,031 100.00 % (1) Net carrying amount includes an allowance for loan losses of $1.4 million at December 31, 2018.

(2) Classified as CRE loans on the consolidated balance sheets.

(3) Classified as investment securities available-for-sale on the consolidated balance sheets.

(4) Classified as other assets on the consolidated balance sheets.

(5) At June 30, 2018, two legacy CRE loans with total amortized costs and net carrying amounts of $28.3 million were reclassified to CRE loans on the consolidated balance sheet as we intend to hold these loans to maturity. In December 2018, one reclassified legacy CRE loan with an amortized cost and carrying amount of $16.8 million paid off at par.

(6) Net carrying amount includes a lower of cost or market value adjustment at December 31, 2018.

(7) There are no stated rates associated with these investments. Supplemental Information The following schedules of reconciliations and supplemental information at December 31, 2018 are included at the end of this release: Schedule I - Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Core Earnings;

Schedule II - Summary of Securitization Performance Statistics;

Schedule III - Strategic Plan Update;

Schedule IV - CRE Loan Activities;

Schedule V - Economic Book Value Per Share; and

Schedule VI - Supplemental Information. About Exantas Capital Corp. Exantas Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by Exantas Capital Manager Inc. (the "Manager"), which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of C-III Capital Partners LLC, a leading commercial real estate investment management and services company engaged in a broad range of activities. For more information, please visit XAN's website at www.exantas.com or contact investor relations at IR@exantas.com . Safe Harbor Statement Statements made in this release may include forward-looking statements, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties. XAN's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. The risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements contained in this release include those related to: fluctuations in interest rates and related hedging activities;

the availability of debt and equity capital to acquire and finance investments;

defaults or bankruptcies by borrowers on XAN's loans or on loans underlying its investments;

adverse market trends that have affected and may continue to affect the value of real estate and other assets underlying XAN's investments;

increases in financing or administrative costs; and

general business and economic conditions that have in the past impaired and may in the future impair the credit quality of borrowers and XAN's ability to originate loans. For further information concerning these and other risks pertaining to the forward-looking statements contained in this release, and to the general risks to which XAN is subject, see Item 1A, "Risk Factors," included in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the risks expressed in its other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. XAN cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date of this release. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to XAN or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, XAN undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Furthermore, certain non-GAAP financial measures are discussed in this release. XAN's presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation of or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP are set forth in Schedule I of this release and can be accessed through XAN's filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. The remainder of this release contains XAN's unaudited (2018) and audited (2017) consolidated balance sheets, unaudited (fourth quarter ended 2018 and 2017 and year ended 2018) and audited (year ended 2017) consolidated statements of operations, a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Core Earnings, a summary of securitization performance statistics, an update on XAN's strategic plan, a summary of XAN's CRE loan activities, a reconciliation of XAN's common stock book value to its economic book value and supplemental information regarding XAN's CRE loan portfolio and loans held for sale. EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2018 2017 (unaudited) ASSETS (1) Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,816 $ 181,490 Restricted cash 12,658 22,874 Accrued interest receivable 8,198 6,859 CRE loans, net of allowances of $1,401 and $5,328 1,551,967 1,284,822 Investment securities available-for-sale 418,998 211,737 Principal paydowns receivable 32,083 76,129 Investments in unconsolidated entities 1,548 12,051 Derivatives, at fair value 985 602 Other assets 4,015 7,793 Assets held for sale (amounts include $17,000 and $61,841 of legacy CRE loans held for sale in continuing operations) 17,645 107,718 Total assets $ 2,130,913 $ 1,912,075 LIABILITIES (2) Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 7,550 $ 5,153 Management fee payable 938 1,035 Accrued interest payable 4,224 4,387 Borrowings 1,554,223 1,163,485 Distributions payable 7,265 5,581 Preferred stock redemption liability — 50,000 Derivatives, at fair value 1,043 76 Accrued tax liability 31 540 Liabilities held for sale 1,820 10,342 Total liabilities 1,577,094 1,240,599 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.001: 10,000,000 shares authorized 8.25% Series B

Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share; 0

and 4,613,596 shares issued and outstanding — 5 Preferred stock, par value $0.001: 10,000,000 shares authorized 8.625% Fixed-to-

Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference

$25.00 per share; 4,800,000 and 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding 5 5 Common stock, par value $0.001: 125,000,000 shares authorized; 31,657,499 and

31,429,892 shares issued and outstanding (including 422,671 and 483,073 unvested

restricted shares) 32 31 Additional paid-in capital 1,082,677 1,187,911 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (3,057 ) 1,297 Distributions in excess of earnings (525,838 ) (517,773 ) Total stockholders' equity 553,819 671,476 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,130,913 $ 1,912,075

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2018 2017 (unaudited) (1) Assets of consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs'') included in total assets above: Restricted cash $ 6,189 $ 20,846 Accrued interest receivable 3,548 3,347 CRE loans, pledged as collateral and net of allowances of $763 and $1,330 700,223 603,110 Principal paydowns receivable 31,914 72,207 Other assets 157 86 Total assets of consolidated VIEs $ 742,031 $ 699,596 (2) Liabilities of consolidated VIEs included in total liabilities above: Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 75 $ 96 Accrued interest payable 709 592 Borrowings 501,045 416,655 Total liabilities of consolidated VIEs $ 501,829 $ 417,343

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMTENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES Interest income: CRE loans $ 29,486 $ 22,941 $ 103,800 $ 88,268 Securities 5,722 3,203 18,600 8,501 Other 118 85 379 2,549 Total interest income 35,326 26,229 122,779 99,318 Interest expense 19,751 15,203 67,616 57,657 Net interest income 15,575 11,026 55,163 41,661 Other revenue 38 26 120 2,048 Total revenues 15,613 11,052 55,283 43,709 OPERATING EXPENSES Management fees 2,812 2,875 11,250 13,117 Equity compensation 334 321 2,717 2,738 General and administrative 2,723 4,066 10,666 15,846 Depreciation and amortization 9 13 77 139 Impairment losses 934 — 934 177 (Recovery of) provision for loan and lease losses, net (335 ) 1,254 (1,595 ) 1,772 Total operating expenses 6,477 8,529 24,049 33,789 9,136 2,523 31,234 9,920 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated entities (14 ) (1,745 ) 217 39,545 Net realized and unrealized gain on investment securities

available-for-sale and loans and derivatives 70 2,715 639 18,334 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investment

securities, trading — 16 53 (954 ) Fair value adjustments on financial assets held for sale (932 ) (1,889 ) (7,176 ) (1,831 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (10,365 ) Other income (expense) 1,422 25 1,996 (579 ) Total other income (expense) 546 (878 ) (4,271 ) 44,150 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE

TAXES 9,682 1,645 26,963 54,070 Income tax benefit (expense) 312 (675 ) 343 (6,613 ) NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 9,994 970 27,306 47,457 NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED

OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX (40 ) (3,284 ) 121 (14,116 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 9,954 (2,314 ) 27,427 33,341 Net income allocated to preferred shares (2,587 ) (6,014 ) (12,972 ) (24,057 ) Consideration paid in excess of carrying value of preferred

shares — (3,803 ) (7,482 ) (3,803 ) Net loss allocable to non-controlling interest, net of taxes — — — 196 NET INCOME (LOSS) ALLOCABLE TO COMMON SHARES $ 7,367 $ (12,131 ) $ 6,973 $ 5,677

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMTENTS OF OPERATIONS - (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC: CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.24 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.64 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS — (0.11 ) — (0.46 ) TOTAL NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE -

BASIC $ 0.24 $ (0.39 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.18 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED: CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.23 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.64 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS — (0.11 ) — (0.46 ) TOTAL NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE -

DILUTED $ 0.23 $ (0.39 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.18 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING - BASIC 31,234,840 30,914,269 31,198,319 30,836,400 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 31,545,173 30,914,269 31,383,102 31,075,787 SCHEDULE I EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO CORE EARNINGS

(unaudited) XAN uses Core Earnings as a non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate its operating performance. Core Earnings exclude the effects of certain transactions and GAAP adjustments that XAN believes are not indicative of its current CRE loan portfolio and other CRE-related investments and operations. Core Earnings exclude income (loss) from all non-core assets, such as commercial finance, middle market lending, residential mortgage lending, certain legacy CRE loans and other non-CRE assets designated as assets held for sale at the initial measurement date.(1)i had a Core Earnings, for reporting purposes, is defined as GAAP net income (loss) allocable to common shareholders, excluding (i) non-cash equity compensation expense, (ii) unrealized gains and losses, (iii) non-cash provisions for loan losses, (iv) non-cash impairments on securities, (v) non-cash amortization of discounts or premiums associated with borrowings, (vi) net income or loss from a limited partnership interest owned at the initial measurement date, (vii) net income or loss from non-core assets,(2)(3) (viii) real estate depreciation and amortization, (ix) foreign currency gains or losses and (x) income or loss from discontinued operations. Core Earnings may also be adjusted periodically to exclude certain one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain non-cash items. Although pursuant to the Third Amended and Restated Management Agreement XAN calculates incentive compensation using Core Earnings excluding incentive fees payable to the Manager, XAN includes incentive fees payable to the Manager in Core Earnings for reporting purposes. Core Earnings does not represent net income or cash generated from operating activities and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income or as a measure of liquidity under GAAP. XAN's methodology for calculating Core Earnings may differ from methodologies used by other companies to calculate similar supplemental performance measures, and, accordingly, its reported Core Earnings may not be comparable to similar performance measures used by other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation from GAAP net income (loss) allocable to common shares to Core Earnings allocable to common shares and Core Earnings allocable to common shares, adjusted for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data and amounts in footnotes): For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) allocable to common shares - GAAP $ 7,367 $ (12,131 ) $ 6,973 $ 5,677 Adjustment for realized gains on CRE assets (4) (70 ) — (520 ) — Net income (loss) allocable to common shares - GAAP, adjusted 7,297 (12,131 ) 6,453 5,677 Reconciling items from continuing operations: Non-cash equity compensation expense 334 321 2,717 2,738 Non-cash (recovery of) provision for CRE loan losses (335 ) 1,254 (1,427 ) 1,502 Litigation settlement expense (5) — 667 (2,167 ) 2,167 Non-cash amortization of discounts or premiums associated with borrowings 780 780 3,169 4,058 Net loss from limited partnership interest owned at the initial measurement date (1) — — — 1,073 Income tax (benefit) expense from non-core investments (2)(3) (312 ) 674 (343 ) 6,637 Net realized gain on non-core assets (2)(3) (1,449 ) (1,387 ) (1,925 ) (42,402 ) Net (income) loss from non-core assets (3) (3 ) 1,010 (12 ) (4,691 ) Reconciling items from discontinued operations and CRE loans: Net interest income on legacy CRE loans (843 ) (71 ) (1,856 ) (3,323 ) Realized loss (gain) on liquidation of CRE loans — 103 (1,000 ) (12,386 ) Operating expenses on legacy CRE loans — — 187 — Fair value adjustments on legacy CRE loans 964 1,942 7,224 1,942 Net (income) loss from other non-CRE investments held for sale — (688 ) 508 (974 ) Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 40 3,284 (121 ) 14,116 Core Earnings before realized loss on CRE assets 6,473 (4,242 ) 11,407 (23,866 ) Adjustment for realized loss on CRE loan — — (2,332 ) — Adjustment for realized gain on CRE-related investment 70 — 352 — Core Earnings allocable to common shares 6,543 (4,242 ) 9,427 (23,866 ) Reconciling items in arriving at Core Earnings allocable to common shares, adjusted: Realized loss on sale of a previously impaired CRE loan — — 2,332 — Loss on redemption of Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock — 3,803 7,482 3,803 Litigation settlement expense — — 2,167 — Impairment on legacy CMBS investment 934 — 934 — Loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes — — — 8,509 Core Earnings allocable to common shares, adjusted (6)(7)(8)(9) $ 7,477 $ (439 ) $ 22,342 $ (11,554 ) Weighted average common shares - diluted 31,545 30,914 31,383 30,836 Core Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.21 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.30 $ (0.77 ) Core Earnings per common share, adjusted - diluted (6)(7)(8)(9) $ 0.24 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.71 $ (0.37 ) (1) Initial measurement date is December 31, 2016.

(2) Income tax expense or benefit from non-core investments and net realized gain on non-core assets are components of net income or loss from non-core assets.

(3) Non-core assets are investments and securities owned by XAN at the initial measurement date in (i) commercial finance, (ii) middle market lending, (iii) residential mortgage lending, (iv) legacy CRE loans and (v) other non-CRE assets included in assets held for sale.

(4) Includes realized gains of $70,000, or $0.00 per common share-diluted, and $352,000, or $0.01 per common share-diluted, in connection with the sale of CMBS for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, and a realized recovery of CRE loan loss provision of $168,000, or $0.01 per common share-diluted, in connection with the sale of a previously impaired, 2013 vintage CRE loan for the year ended December 31, 2018.

(5) Includes the payment of the settlement of a securities litigation, previously accrued in 2017, for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the accrual of settlement expenses for the year ended December 31, 2017.

(6) Core Earnings, adjusted exclude a realized loss of $2.3 million, or $(0.07) per common share-diluted, for the year ended December 31, 2018 in connection with the sale of a previously impaired, 2013 vintage CRE loan.

(7) Core Earnings, adjusted exclude a non-recurring charge of $7.5 million, or $(0.24) per common share-diluted, for the year ended December 31, 2018 and $3.8 million, or $(0.12) per common share-diluted, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 in connection with the redemption of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock.

(8) Core Earnings, adjusted exclude an impairment charge of $934,000, or $(0.03) per common share-diluted, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 in connection with a legacy CMBS investment.

(9) Core Earnings, adjusted exclude a non-recurring charge of $8.5 million, or $(0.28) per common share-diluted, for the year ended December 31, 2017 in connection with the extinguishment of the 6.00% convertible senior notes due 2018 and the 8.00% convertible senior notes due 2020.



SCHEDULE II EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF SECURITIZATION PERFORMANCE STATISTICS

(unaudited) Distributions, Coverage Tests and Liquidations The following table sets forth the distributions received by XAN and coverage test summaries for its active securitizations for the periods presented (in thousands): Cash Distributions

For the Year Ended Overcollateralization Cushion (1) Name December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 At December 31,

2018 At the Initial

Measurement

Date End of Designated

Principal

Reinvestment Period RCC 2017-CRE5 (2) $ 22,843 $ 6,643 $ 73,365 $ 20,727 July 2020 XAN 2018-RSO6 (2) $ 8,323 $ — $ 25,731 $ 25,731 December 2020 Apidos CDO III, Ltd. (3) $ 618 $ — N/A $ 11,269 N/A Apidos Cinco CDO (3) $ — $ 2,056 N/A $ 17,774 N/A (1) Overcollateralization cushion represents the amount by which the collateral held by the securitization issuer exceeds the minimum amount required.

(2) The designated principal reinvestment period for Resource Capital Corp. 2017-CRE5, Ltd. and Exantas Capital Corp. 2018-RSO6, Ltd. is the period in which principal repayments can be utilized to purchase loans held outside of the respective securitization that represent the funded commitments of existing collateral in the respective securitization that were not funded as of the date the respective securitization was closed. Additionally, the indenture for each securitization does not contain any interest coverage test provisions.

(3) Apidos CDO III, Ltd. and Apidos Cinco CDO were substantially liquidated in June 2015 and November 2016, respectively. The following table sets forth the distributions received by XAN and liquidation details for its liquidated securitizations for the periods presented (in thousands, except amount in footnote): Cash Distributions For the Year Ended Liquidation Details Name December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Liquidation Date Remaining

Assets at

the Liquidation

Date (1) RCC 2014-CRE2 (2) $ — $ 33,050 August 2017 92,980 RCC 2015-CRE3 $ 3,529 $ 8,672 August 2018 80,632 RCC 2015-CRE4 $ 4,487 $ 8,554 July 2018 97,825 (1) The remaining assets at the liquidation date were returned to XAN in exchange for its preference share and equity notes in the securitization.

(2) Cash distributions for the year ended December 31, 2017 include preference share and equity notes distributions at liquidation of $25.6 million for Resource Capital Corp. 2014-CRE2, Ltd.



SCHEDULE III EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

STRATEGIC PLAN UPDATE

(unaudited) In November 2016, XAN's board of directors approved the Plan, pursuant to which XAN is primarily focused on making CRE debt investments. The Plan includes disposing of certain non-core businesses and investments and underperforming legacy CRE loans ("Identified Assets"), as well as maintaining a dividend policy based on sustainable earnings. As part of the Plan, certain Identified Assets were reclassified as discontinued operations and/or assets held for sale during the fourth quarter of 2016. The following table delineates these disposable investments by business segment and details the current net book value of the businesses and investments included in the Plan (in millions, except amounts in footnotes): Identified

Assets at Plan

Inception Impairments/

Adjustments

on Non-

Monetized

Assets (1)(2) Impairments/

Adjustments

on Monetized

Assets (1)(3) Monetized

through

December 31,

2018 (2) Net Book

Value at

December 31,

2018 Discontinued operations and assets held for sale Legacy CRE loans (4) $ 162.2 $ (14.1 ) $ (17.5 ) $ (113.6 ) $ 17.0 Middle market loans 73.8 — (17.7 ) (56.1 ) — Residential mortgage lending segment (5) 56.6 (2.0 ) (9.6 ) (43.7 ) 1.3 Other assets held for sale 5.9 — 3.8 (9.7 ) — Subtotal - discontinued operations and assets held for

sale 298.5 (16.1 ) (41.0 ) (223.1 ) 18.3 Legacy CRE loans held for investment (6)(7) 32.5 — — (21.0 ) 11.5 Investments in unconsolidated entities 86.6 — 38.3 (124.9 ) — Commercial finance assets 62.5 — 3.5 (66.0 ) — Total $ 480.1 $ (16.1 ) $ 0.8 $ (435.0 ) $ 29.8 (1) Reflects adjustments as a result of the designation as assets held for sale or discontinued operations, which occurred during the third and fourth quarters of 2016 except as noted in (3) below.

(2) Legacy CRE loans include $1.6 million of protective advances to cover operating losses on a legacy CRE loan in the third and fourth quarters of 2018.

(3) The impairment adjustment to middle market loans includes $5.4 million of fair value adjustments that occurred prior to the inception of the Plan.

(4) Includes $88.2 million par value of loans at the inception of the Plan that were not reflected on the consolidated balance sheets until XAN's investment in Resource Real Estate Funding CDO 2007-1, Ltd. ("RREF CDO 2007-1") was liquidated in November 2016 and the remaining assets were returned to XAN.

(5) Includes $2.5 million of cash and cash equivalents not classified as assets held for sale in the residential mortgage lending segment at December 31, 2018.

(6) Legacy CRE loans with $28.3 million of net book value were reclassified to CRE loans on the consolidated balance sheets at June 30, 2018 as XAN intends to hold these loans to maturity.

(7) Includes $30.0 million par value of loans at the inception of the Plan that were not reflected on the consolidated balance sheets until XAN's investment in RREF CDO 2007-1 was liquidated in November 2016 and the remaining assets were returned to XAN.



SCHEDULE IV EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CRE LOAN ACTIVITIES

(unaudited) The following table summarizes XAN's CRE loan activities and fundings of previous commitments for the periods then ended (in millions): For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 New CRE loan commitments $ 274.9 $ 245.1 $ 195.3 $ 127.1 $ 229.0 New CRE preferred equity investment — — — 19.2 — Total CRE loan commitments and investments 274.9 245.1 195.3 146.3 229.0 Sale, payoffs and paydowns (1) (203.1 ) (171.2 ) (149.8 ) (51.5 ) (185.7 ) Previous commitments funded 13.3 15.5 12.1 10.5 4.0 New unfunded loan commitments (30.5 ) (20.6 ) (16.3 ) (13.6 ) (24.6 ) Net CRE loans funded $ 54.6 $ 68.8 $ 41.3 $ 91.7 $ 22.7 (1) Activity excludes legacy CRE loans.



SCHEDULE V EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ECONOMIC BOOK VALUE PER SHARE

(unaudited) Management views economic book value, a non-GAAP measure, as a useful and appropriate supplement to GAAP stockholders' equity and common stock book value because it adjusts GAAP common stock book value to account for the face redemption amounts of the outstanding preferred stock and convertible senior notes. The following table reconciles XAN's common stock book value per share to its economic book value per share at the dates presented: At December 31, 2018 At September 30, 2018 At June 30, 2018 At March 31, 2018 At December 31, 2017 Common stock book value $ 14.02 $ 14.23 $ 14.09 $ 13.92 $ 14.46 Non-cash convertible senior notes' unamortized discounts (0.35 ) (0.38 ) (0.40 ) (0.43 ) (0.46 ) Preferred stock redemption values in excess of carrying values (1) (0.13 ) (0.13 ) (0.13 ) (0.13 ) (0.37 ) Economic book value $ 13.54 $ 13.72 $ 13.56 $ 13.36 $ 13.63 (1) In March 2018, XAN redeemed all remaining shares of its Series B Preferred Stock resulting in a charge of $7.5 million, or $(0.24) per common share.



SCHEDULE VI EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Certain Loan Statistics The following table presents information on XAN's allowance for CRE loan losses, which excludes fair value adjustments on a legacy CRE loan classified as assets held for sale, at the dates indicated (amounts in thousands, percentages based on amortized cost): December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (unaudited) Allowance for loan losses: Specific allowance: CRE whole loans $ — $ 2,500 Total specific allowance — 2,500 General allowance: CRE whole loans 1,401 2,828 Total general allowance 1,401 2,828 Total allowance for loans $ 1,401 $ 5,328 Allowance as a percentage of total loans 0.1 % 0.4 % The following table presents unaudited CRE loan portfolio statistics at December 31, 2018, excluding a legacy CRE loan classified as assets held for sale (percentages based on carrying value at December 31, 2018): Loan type: Whole loans 98.4 % Preferred equity investment 1.3 % Mezzanine loan 0.3 % Total 100.0 % Collateral type: Multifamily 63.5 % Office 13.4 % Hotel 11.4 % Retail 6.7 % Self-Storage 2.4 % Industrial 1.3 % Manufactured Housing 1.3 % Total 100.0 % Collateral by NCREIF U.S. region: Southwest (1) 32.3 % Mountain (2) 20.9 % Pacific (3) 17.1 % Southeast (4) 11.3 % Northeast (5) 7.3 % Mid Atlantic 6.5 % East North Central 4.1 % West North Central 0.5 % Total 100.0 % (1) CRE loans in Texas represent 30.4% of the total loan portfolio.

(2) CRE loans in Arizona represent 11.3% of the total loan portfolio.

(3) CRE loans in Southern and Northern California represent 11.9% and 4.0%, respectively, of the total loan portfolio.

(4) CRE loans in Florida represent 9.7% of the total loan portfolio.

(5) CRE loans in New Jersey represent 3.0% of the total loan portfolio.

CONTACT: DAVID J. BRYANT

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP.

717 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10022

212-621-3210

