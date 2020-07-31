Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exantas Capital Corp.    XAN

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP.

(XAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exantas Capital Corp. : to Report Operating Results for Second Quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) (the "Company") announced today that it will release its second quarter 2020 operating results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, after the market closes, and it invites investors and other interested parties to listen to its live conference call via telephone or webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (888) 895-3561 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (904) 685-6494 (International) with the passcode 2858441 or from the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://exantas.investorroom.com/.  

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website and telephonically from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2020 until 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 14, 2020 by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International), passcode 2858441. 

About Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by Exantas Capital Manager Inc., which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of C-III Capital Partners LLC, a leading commercial real estate investment management and services company engaged in a broad range of activities. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.exantas.com or contact investor relations at IR@exantas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "trend," "will," "continue," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "look forward" or other similar words or terms. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new or changing information or events after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exantas-capital-corp-to-report-operating-results-for-second-quarter-2020-301104096.html

SOURCE Exantas Capital Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP.
04:06pEXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. : to Report Operating Results for Second Quarter 2020
PR
06/11EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of..
AQ
05/27EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. : Moves 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Virtual-Onl..
PR
05/11EXANTAS CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
05/08EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/08EXANTAS CAPITAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. : Reports Results For Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
PR
04/28EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. : to Report Operating Results for First Quarter 2020
PR
03/31EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. : Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct F..
AQ
03/26EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP : . Provides Update on Status of Financing Arrangements as ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group