Exasol Appoints Rishi Diwan As Chief Product Officer



30.07.2020 / 15:15

Experienced Data and Analytics Product Leader Will Help Exasol Drive Its' Next Stage of Growth



ATLANTA - July 30, 2020 - Exasol, the analytics database, today announced that it has appointed Rishi Diwan as Chief Product Officer. In this capacity, Diwan will oversee product strategy, product management, design, product marketing and solution engineering, enabling Exasol to achieve its next stage of growth. Diwan will report directly to Exasol CEO Aaron Auld and will be based in San Francisco, where Exasol plans to open a new office.

Diwan's appointment comes at a time when Exasol's growth continues to thrive in North America, particularly in a post-COVID-19 world where organizations need a much better understanding of their data and how to leverage it faster - so that they can deliver more accurate insight and real business value as fast as the world changes around them. Over the past six-to-nine months, Exasol has signed several new North American partners including TEKsystems, AskData, 4 Mile and Pyramid Analytics. Exasol has also signed several new customers, including Equinix and Voicebase. And, this month, Exasol released Exasol V7 .

"Rishi joins Exasol at a pivotal time in our history, when we are seeing unprecedented growth opportunities globally and in North America in particular," said Exasol CEO Aaron Auld. "His extensive experience in data, analytics and AI from his time at Salesforce, SAP, STATS, and Oracle will help us achieve important new milestones with our unique in-memory analytics database and we are excited to see what the future holds for us."

Diwan brings more than 25 years of experience in data and analytics, formerly working at companies such as Salesforce, STATS, SAP, and Oracle. Most recently he led product management for data science products at Salesforce. Prior to Salesforce, he held senior leadership positions in product, design, and strategy for data- and data science-driven product portfolios at STATS, SAP, and Oracle.

"I am thrilled to be joining Exasol during a crucial time in its growth. The promise of data to guide organizations through uncertain times has never been greater," said Diwan. "Exasol delivers on this promise by giving organizations an enduring performance advantage in their ambition to make the world better through data."

About Exasol

Exasol is the analytics database. Its high-performance in-memory analytics database gives organizations the power to transform how they work with data, on-premises, in the cloud or both - and turn it into value faster, easier, and more cost effectively.

To learn more about Exasol, please visit www.exasol.com.

