exceet : Distribution announcement

exceet Group SA
(formerly exceet Group SE)
Société anonyme
Statutory seat: 17, rue de Flaxweiler, L-6776 Grevenmacher,
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 148.525
Distribution announcement
ISIN LU0472835155
On 20 November 2019, the ordinary shareholders' meeting of exceet Group SE (in future: exceet Group SA - "Company") resolved on a special distribution in the amount of EUR 3.00 per share. The payment will be funded from the existing net liquidity within exceet Group and will be made out of the Company's capital contribution reserve. It will be exempt from Luxembourg withholding tax.
The special distribution of EUR 3.00 per share will be paid on 25 November 2019 to shareholders who owned shares of the Company on the evening of 22 November 2019.
The listing of the Company's shares on the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-listing requirements (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will take place on 21 November 2019 "ex-distribution".
It is recommended that investors seek advice from a tax adviser on the specific tax consequences of the special distribution.
Luxembourg, in November 2019
The Board
Disclaimer
exceet Group SE published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 14:09:04 UTC