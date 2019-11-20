exceet : Distribution announcement

exceet Group SA

(formerly exceet Group SE)

Société anonyme

Statutory seat: 17, rue de Flaxweiler, L-6776 Grevenmacher,

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 148.525

Distribution announcement

ISIN LU0472835155

On 20 November 2019, the ordinary shareholders' meeting of exceet Group SE (in future: exceet Group SA - "Company") resolved on a special distribution in the amount of EUR 3.00 per share. The payment will be funded from the existing net liquidity within exceet Group and will be made out of the Company's capital contribution reserve. It will be exempt from Luxembourg withholding tax.

The special distribution of EUR 3.00 per share will be paid on 25 November 2019 to shareholders who owned shares of the Company on the evening of 22 November 2019.

The listing of the Company's shares on the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-listing requirements (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will take place on 21 November 2019 "ex-distribution".

It is recommended that investors seek advice from a tax adviser on the specific tax consequences of the special distribution.

Luxembourg, in November 2019

The Board