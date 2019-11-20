exceet Group SA: General Meetings Adopt Special Distribution of Euro 3.00 per Share and Change of Legal Form to Luxembourg Stock Corporation (SA)



General Meetings Adopt Special Distribution of Euro 3.00 per Share and Change of Legal Form to Luxembourg Stock Corporation (SA)

Grevenmacher, 20 November 2019 - The ordinary general meeting of exceet Group SE ("Company") today accepted the proposal of the Board of Directors and adopted a special distribution in the amount of EUR 3.00 per share. Taking into account the treasury shares, the overall payout amounts to EUR 60,221,085.00. The payout will be made from the share premium account of the Company on 25 November 2019 and be exempt from withholding tax in Luxembourg.

In the extraordinary general meeting held subsequently, the shareholders of the Company accepted the proposed conversion of the Company to a stock corporation under the laws of Luxembourg (société anonyme (SA)). This change of legal form does not affect the legal and economic identity of the Company. The conversion to a Luxembourg stock corporation constitutes an interim step on the way to the envisaged conversion of the Company to a partnership limited by shares under the laws of Luxembourg (société en commandite par actions (SCA)) to be resolved upon in the course of another extraordinary general meeting which is expected to be held in January 2020. This interim step is necessary as former exceet Group SE, under its legal form of a European Stock Corporation, cannot be converted directly to an SCA. The general partner of the future SCA shall be a limited liability company, also under the laws of Luxembourg (société à responsabilité limitée (S.à r.l.)), the shares in which are held indirectly by the founders of the Active Ownership Group (AOC) Florian Schuhbauer and Klaus Röhrig (50% each).

The resolutions on the special distribution and on the change of legal form of the Company were taken unanimously. The presence in the general meeting amounted to 80.1% of the voting shares.

For further information:

Wolf-Günter Freese, CEO & CFO - Email: Investor.relations@exceet.com

17, rue de Flaxweiler

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Phone +352 2838 4720

ISIN: LU0472835155

WKN: A0YF5P

Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)

About exceet

exceet is a listed holding company focusing on technology corporations within the healthcare and electronics markets.