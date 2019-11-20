Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Exceet Group SA    EXC   LU0472835155

EXCEET GROUP SA

(EXC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

exceet Group SA: General Meetings Adopt Special Distribution of Euro 3.00 per Share and Change of Legal Form to Luxembourg Stock Corporation (SA)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 07:45am EST


DGAP-Media / 20.11.2019 / 13:40

exceet Group SA

General Meetings Adopt Special Distribution of Euro 3.00 per Share and Change of Legal Form to Luxembourg Stock Corporation (SA)

Grevenmacher, 20 November 2019 - The ordinary general meeting of exceet Group SE ("Company") today accepted the proposal of the Board of Directors and adopted a special distribution in the amount of EUR 3.00 per share. Taking into account the treasury shares, the overall payout amounts to EUR 60,221,085.00. The payout will be made from the share premium account of the Company on 25 November 2019 and be exempt from withholding tax in Luxembourg.

In the extraordinary general meeting held subsequently, the shareholders of the Company accepted the proposed conversion of the Company to a stock corporation under the laws of Luxembourg (société anonyme (SA)). This change of legal form does not affect the legal and economic identity of the Company. The conversion to a Luxembourg stock corporation constitutes an interim step on the way to the envisaged conversion of the Company to a partnership limited by shares under the laws of Luxembourg (société en commandite par actions (SCA)) to be resolved upon in the course of another extraordinary general meeting which is expected to be held in January 2020. This interim step is necessary as former exceet Group SE, under its legal form of a European Stock Corporation, cannot be converted directly to an SCA. The general partner of the future SCA shall be a limited liability company, also under the laws of Luxembourg (société à responsabilité limitée (S.à r.l.)), the shares in which are held indirectly by the founders of the Active Ownership Group (AOC) Florian Schuhbauer and Klaus Röhrig (50% each).

The resolutions on the special distribution and on the change of legal form of the Company were taken unanimously. The presence in the general meeting amounted to 80.1% of the voting shares.

The announcement regarding the special distribution and the notarial minutes of the general meeting are available on the Company's webpage (www.exceet.com).

For further information:

Wolf-Günter Freese, CEO & CFO - Email: Investor.relations@exceet.com

exceet Group SA
17, rue de Flaxweiler
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Phone +352 2838 4720

ISIN: LU0472835155
WKN: A0YF5P
Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)

About exceet
exceet is a listed holding company focusing on technology corporations within the healthcare and electronics markets.



End of Media Release

Issuer: exceet Group SA
Key word(s): Enterprise

20.11.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: exceet Group SA
17, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 2838 4720
Fax: +352 2838 4729
E-mail: info@exceet.com
Internet: www.exceet.com
ISIN: LU0472835155, LU0472839819
WKN: A0YF5P, A1BFHT
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 917477

 
End of News DGAP Media

917477  20.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=917477&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXCEET GROUP SA
07:45aEXCEET GROUP SA : General Meetings Adopt Special Distribution of Euro 3.00 per S..
EQ
11/19EXCEET GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
11/05EXCEET : Financial Results Third Quarter 2019
PU
11/05EXCEET GROUP SE : Financial Results Third Quarter 2019
EQ
10/14CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 10/10/2 : 06 CET/CEST - exceet Group SE: Release ac..
EQ
10/10EXCEET GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
09/19EXCEET GROUP SE : Special Distribution / Change of Legal Form / Restructuring / ..
EQ
08/30EXCEET GROUP SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repor..
EQ
08/14EXCEET GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
08/12EXCEET GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 2,70 M
Net income 2019 1,90 M
Finance 2019 46,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 76,7x
P/E ratio 2020 69,0x
EV / Sales2019 -
EV / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 139 M
Chart EXCEET GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
exceet Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXCEET GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,80  €
Last Close Price 6,90  €
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolf-Günter Freese Chief Executive & Financial Officer & Director
Klaus Röhrig Chairman
Roland Lienau Director
Jan Klopp Director
Florian M. Schuhbauer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXCEET GROUP SA7.81%153
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%42 113
AMPHENOL CORPORATION27.45%30 616
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%26 963
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.24.31%8 723
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%8 237
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group