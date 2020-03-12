exceet : Financial Results 2019 (Annual Report) - Streamlined And Strengthened Structure For Further Value Creation

Media Release Financial Results 2019 (Annual Report) Streamlined And Strengthened Structure For Further Value Creation 5.1% increase of net sales to EUR 43.7 million (2018: EUR 41.5 million).

FX Adjusted Growth Rate 1) for 2019: plus 2.2% (2018: 0.7%).

38.6% increase of EBITDA to EUR 6.8 million (2018: EUR 4.9 million). EBITDA Margin raised to 15.6% of net sales; Recurring EBITDA Margin at 17.0% of net sales (excluding one-off restructuring effects of EUR 0.6 million).

to EUR 6.8 million (2018: EUR 4.9 million). EBITDA Margin raised to 15.6% of net sales; Recurring EBITDA Margin at 17.0% of net sales (excluding one-off restructuring effects of EUR 0.6 million). Net profit of EUR 2.5 million (2018: EUR minus 0.5 million) reaching 5.8% of net sales.

On 31 December 2019: Order Backlog at EUR 13.9 million; Cash at EUR 51.5 million; Net Cash at EUR 48.1 million and Equity Ratio at 82.2%.

at EUR 13.9 million; Cash at EUR 51.5 million; Net Cash at EUR 48.1 million and Equity Ratio at 82.2%. On 20 November 2019, the shareholders of exceet Group SE resolved the payout of a special distribution of EUR 3.00 per share and the conversion of the legal form into a S.A. under Luxembourg law.

On 23 January 2020, the shareholders of exceet Group S.A. (formerly exceet Group SE) resolved the final change of the legal form into a SCA under Luxembourg law and the immediate redemption of the 450.000 treasury shares. Grevenmacher, 12 March 2020 - The actual operations of exceet consist of the printed circuit boards (PCB) activities within the Healthcare segment and the Software segment, which is actually focused on industrial internet of things (IoT) and secure connectivity. Currently, locations are in Switzerland, Germany, USA and Luxembourg. See exceet Group Consolidated Financial Statements 2019 note 32 "Alternative Performance Measures (APM)" Pages 110 - 113 https://www.exceet.com/AnnualReport -2019-APM

exceet Group SCA - Media Release dated 12 March 2020 Page 5 Annex: Performance and Structural Data full year 2019 Complete Annual Report 2019 available at https://www.exceet.com/AnnualReport-2019 and Company Presentation at http://www.exceet.com/Company-Presentation-2019 Please contact for further information: Email: Investor.relations@exceet.com exceet Group SCA 17, rue de Flaxweiler L-6776 Grevenmacher Phone +352 28 38 47 20 ISIN LU0472835155 (Public Shares), Regulated Market, Prime Standard, Frankfurt/Main exceet will announce first quarter results 2020 on 30 April 2020 (after closing of the market) About exceet exceet is a listed holding company and pursuing an opportunistic investment approach without a defined investment strategy. The investment focus is on seizing attractive risk / reward profiles without restrictions regarding the asset class, structure or duration of such investments.

exceet Group SCA - Media Release dated 12 March 2020 Page 6 exceet Performance and Structural Data 4th Quarter 1) Full Year 1) (in EUR million, expenses & cash out in parentheses) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Change Income Statement Net Sales 10.9 10.4 43.7 41.5 +5.1% - Healthcare 2) 8.6 8.1 34.6 32.6 +6.3% - Software (incl. IoT) 2) 2.3 2.3 9.1 9.0 +1.2% Gross Profit 3.1 2.9 11.0 9.9 +11.1% EBITDA 3) 2.5 1.3 6.8 4.9 +38.6% in % of Net Sales 22.8% 12.5% 15.6% 11.8% +3.8pp - Healthcare 2.4 2.0 9.2 8.3 +11.5% - Software (incl. IoT) 0.4 0.0 0.0 (0.6) +100.0% EBIT 1.7 0.6 3.7 2.1 +76.2% in % of Net Sales 15.4% 6.0% 8.5% 5.1% +3.4pp Net Income 1.3 (0.5) 2.5 (0.5) n.a. - per Class A Share EUR 0.06 (0.03) 0.13 (0.03) n.a. Order Backlog 3) 13.9 12.6 +10.3% Cash Flow Statement Cash Flow from operations before change in net working capital 1.4 2.4 7.5 5.6 +33.9% Change in net working capital 3) (0.3) (1.9) (1.0) (0.4) n.a. Cash Flow from operations 1.0 0.4 5.4 4.2 +28.6% Capex (incl. finance lease agreements) 3) (1.8) (0.7) (5.2) (1.7) +205.9% Free Cash Flow 3) (0.8) (0.3) 0.2 2.5 -92.0% (in EUR million, expenses & cash out in parentheses) 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Change Balance Sheet Total Assets 89.6 144.2 -37.9% Cash 51.5 113.2 -54.5% Net Cash 3) 48.1 109.4 -56.0% Goodwill 7.4 7.2 +2.8% Shareholders' equity 73.6 131.5 -44.0% Employees (full-time-equivalent) 212 206 +2.9% ________________________________ Continued operations 3 rd party net sales only See exceet Group Consolidated Financial Statements 2019 note 32 "Alternative Performance Measures (APM)" Pages 110 - 113 available at https://www.exceet.com/AnnualReport-2019-APM