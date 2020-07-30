Log in
exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/30/2020 | 03:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: exceet Group SCA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.07.2020 / 09:16
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

exceet Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020
Address: http://ir.exceet.com/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020
Address: http://ir.exceet.com/en/financial-information/financial-reports

30.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: exceet Group SCA
17, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.exceet.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1105809  30.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1105809&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
