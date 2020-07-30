exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: exceet Group SCA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

exceet Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 06, 2020Address: http://ir.exceet.com/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 06, 2020Address: http://ir.exceet.com/en/financial-information/financial-reports

