EXCEET GROUP SCA

(EXC)
04/01/2020 | 03:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: exceet Group SCA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01.04.2020 / 09:22
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

exceet Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020
Address: https://ir.exceet.com/investor-relations/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020
Address: https://ir.exceet.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information/financial-reports/

01.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: exceet Group SCA
17, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.exceet.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1012491  01.04.2020 

© EQS 2020
