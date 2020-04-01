exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
04/01/2020 | 03:25am EDT
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
exceet Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)