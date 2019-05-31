Log in
exceet Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05/31/2019 | 05:00am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: exceet Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
exceet Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31.05.2019 / 10:56
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

exceet Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 06, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 06, 2019 German: https://ir.exceet.com/index.php?id=977 English: https://ir.exceet.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information/financial-reports/


31.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: exceet Group SE
17, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.exceet.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

817841  31.05.2019 

© EQS 2019
