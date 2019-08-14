Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Exceet Group SE    EXC   LU0472835155

EXCEET GROUP SE

(EXC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

exceet Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 10:50am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: exceet Group SE
exceet Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.08.2019 / 16:46
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 
 

ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation')
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
exceet Group SE, 17, rue de Flaxweiler, L-6776 Grevenmacher, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, RCS Luxembourg B: 148.525
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
Name: White Elephant S.à r.l. City and country of registered office (if applicable):
  c/o navAXX S.A., 17, rue de Flaxweiler, L-6776 Grevenmacher, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, RCS Luxembourg: B 217.931
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 7 August 2019
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)		 Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 68.70 % 0 % 68.70 % 20,523,695
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 56.07 % 0 % 56.07 %  
 
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art 9 of the
Transparency Law)		 Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)
Class A shares
ISIN LU0472835155		 11,813,721 2,286,935 57.56%   11.14 %
      % %
      % %
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)		 14,100,656                            68.70 %
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights  
N/A N/A N/A N/A %  
        %  
        %  
    SUBTOTAL B.1 N/A N/A %  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights    
N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A %    
          %    
          %    
      SUBTOTAL B.2 N/A N/A%    
               
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
(please tick the applicable box)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):
N Namexv % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable
threshold		 % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable
threshold		 Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)  
1 Klaus Röhrig N/A 0 % N/A N/A  
2 Tamlino Investments Ltd. N/A 0 % N/A 1  
3 Tamlino Import & Advisory Ltd N/A 0 % N/A 2  
4 Active Ownership Investments Limited 11.14 % 0 % 11.14 % 3  
5 Florian Schuhbauer/
Andrea Schuhbauer		 N/A 0 % N/A N/A  
6 Active Ownership Advisors GmbH N/A 0 % N/A 5  
7 Active Ownership Capital S.à r.l. N/A 0 % N/A 4 and 6  
8 Active Ownership Fund SCS N/A 0 % N/A 7  
9 White Elephant Holdco S.à r.l. N/A 0 % N/A 8  
10 White Elephant S.à r.l. 57.56 % 0 % 57.56 % 9  
 
9. In case of proxy voting:
The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of .
N/A
 
10. Additional informationxvi:
Klaus Röhrig is the 100% owner of Tamlino Investments Ltd. acting as general partner of Tamlino Import & Advisory LP itself holding 100% in Active Ownership Investments Limited ('AOI'), which in turn holds 50% in Active Ownership Capital S.à r.l. ('AOC').

Florian Schuhbauer and Andrea Schuhbauer are the 51% respectively 49% owners of Active Ownership Advisors GmbH, holding the remaining 50% in AOC.

AOC is the general partner of Active Ownership Fund SCS which is the majority shareholder of White Elephant Holdco S.à r.l. which in turn is the sole shareholder of White Elephant S.à r.l. ('White Elephant').

AOI and White Elephant have on 5 July 2019 entered into an acting in concert agreement by which AOI and White Elephant have documented their intention to coordinate their voting rights in, and pursue a sustainable joint policy towards, exceet. AOI and White Elephant are accordingly to be considered as acting in concert for the purposes of article 9(a) of the Transparency Law.
 
Done at Grevenmacher On 14 August 2019
 

 


14.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: exceet Group SE
17, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.exceet.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

857837  14.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=857837&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXCEET GROUP SE
10:50aEXCEET GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
08/12EXCEET GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
08/06EXCEET : Financial Results First Half-Year 2019
PU
08/06EXCEET GROUP SE : Financial Results First Half-Year 2019
EQ
07/10EXCEET GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
05/31EXCEET GROUP SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
04/30EXCEET : Financial Results First Quarter 2019
PU
04/30EXCEET GROUP SE : Financial Results First Quarter 2019
EQ
03/14EXCEET GROUP SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repor..
EQ
02/28EXCEET GROUP SE : Financial Results 2018 (Annual Report) Strong Capital Base F..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 2,70 M
Net income 2019 1,90 M
Finance 2019 108 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 71,1x
P/E ratio 2020 64,0x
EV / Sales2019 -
EV / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 130 M
Chart EXCEET GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Exceet Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXCEET GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,80  €
Last Close Price 6,40  €
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolf-Günter Freese Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Klaus Röhrig Chairman
Roland Lienau Director
Jan Klopp Director
Florian M. Schuhbauer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXCEET GROUP SE1.56%146
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%32 380
AMPHENOL CORPORATION8.63%26 178
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%16 722
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION4.70%6 489
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-21.89%5 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group