Eric Sprott Announces Expiration of Warrants

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2018) - Eric Sprott announces the following common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") expirations that resulted in a partially diluted beneficial ownership change of greater than 2% and the filing of early warning reports.

Latin American Minerals Inc. ("LAT")

On July 7, 2018 and July 18, 2018, a total of 25,000,000 Warrants expired unexercised representing approximately 10.2% of the outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 35,333,334 common shares and 33,333,334 Warrants representing approximately 27.2% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 42.8% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 35,333,334 common shares and 10,333,334 Warrants representing approximately 27.2% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 32.6% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all Warrants.

LAT is located at 502-211 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON M5B 1M4. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on LAT's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott at (416) 362-7172.

Excellon Resources Inc. ("EXN")

On July 26, 2018, 2,913,413 Warrants expired unexercised representing approximately 2.3% of the outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 20,520,715 common shares and 3,538,413 Warrants, representing approximately 20.8% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 23.6% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 20,520,715 common shares and 625,000 Warrants, representing approximately 20.8% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 21.3% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all Warrants.

EXN is located at 900-20 Victoria Street, Toronto, ON M5C 2N8. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on EXN's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott at (416) 362-7172.

Golden Predator Mining ("GPY")

On July 26, 2018, 5,000,000 Warrants expired unexercised representing approximately 3.5% of the outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 8,000,000 common shares and 5,000,000 Warrants, representing approximately 6.1% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 9.6% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 8,000,000 common shares, representing approximately 6.1% of the outstanding common shares.

This is Mr. Sprott's first transaction in GPY since he last reported as a 10% or more beneficial owner.

GPY is located at 510-580 Hornby Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 3B6. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on GPY's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott at (416) 362-7172.

Ascot Resources Ltd. ("AOT")

On August 5, 2018, 8,695,653 Warrants expired unexercised representing approximately 4.7% of the outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 18,628,006 common shares and 8,695,653 Warrants, representing approximately 12.2% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 16.9% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 18,628,006 common shares, representing approximately 12.2% of the outstanding common shares.

AOT is located at 1550-505 Burrard Street, Vancouver, B.C. V7X 1E5. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on AOT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott at (416) 362-7172.

Purpose

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Eric Sprott

200 Bay Street, Suite 2600

Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1