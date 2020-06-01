Excelpoint Technology : Results Of Deferred Nineteenth Annual General Meeting

Results Of Deferred Nineteenth Annual General Meeting
|
Announcement Title
|
Annual General Meeting
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Jun 1, 2020 17:50
|
Status
|
Replace
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG200506MEETKI9F
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Wong Yoen Har
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Financial Year End
|
31/12/2019
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
Please refer to the Poll Results of Nineteenth Annual General Meeting.
|
Event Dates
|
Meeting Date and Time
|
01/06/2020 15:00:00
|
Response Deadline Date
|
29/05/2020 15:00:00
|
Event Venue(s)
|
Venue(s)
|
Venue details
|
|
|
Meeting Venue
|
Meeting will be convened and held by way of electronic means.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 123,891 bytes)
Disclaimer
