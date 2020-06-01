Log in
EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY LTD.

(BDF)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 05/29
0.32 SGD   -5.88%
Excelpoint Technology : Results Of Deferred Nineteenth Annual General Meeting

06/01/2020 | 06:21am EDT

Results Of Deferred Nineteenth Annual General Meeting

Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 1, 2020 17:50
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG200506MEETKI9F
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Wong Yoen Har
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the Poll Results of Nineteenth Annual General Meeting.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 01/06/2020 15:00:00
Response Deadline Date 29/05/2020 15:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Meeting will be convened and held by way of electronic means.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 123,891 bytes)

Disclaimer

Excelpoint Technology Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 10:20:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 977 M - -
Net income 2019 1,60 M - -
Net Debt 2019 92,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 36,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 27,2 M 27,1 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,14x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 22,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Hen Phuay Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
See Thiam Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Thiam Hock Kwah Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Loen Kwan Executive Director
Fook Choy Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY LTD.-34.69%27
HEXAGON-1.49%20 171
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-18.28%17 917
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-24.09%14 447
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.30%13 874
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED7.96%13 717
