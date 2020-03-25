Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
Announcement Title
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Mar 26, 2020 7:08
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG200326XMETPTNS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Wong Yoen Har
Designation
Company Secretary
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to the attached Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') and Circular
Additional Text
Covid-19 precautionary measures: The Company will comply with Covid-19 precautionary measures recommended or imposed by the government to minimize the risk of community spread of Covid-19 as may be appropriate at the forthcoming EGM.
Additional Text
Shareholders with travel history (within the last fourteen days before the EGM) to countries / regions as announced by the Ministry of Health and who have been placed under quarantine orders or stay-at-home notices must not attend the EGM.
Additional Text
Shareholders who are feeling unwell on the day of the EGM are advised not to attend the EGM. Any person who has a fever or is exhibiting flu-like symptoms will be declined entry to the EGM.
Additional Text
The Company will make further announcements should there be changes to the EGM arrangements.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
22/04/2020 15:30:00
Response Deadline Date
20/04/2020 15:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy, 50 East Coast Road, Roxy Square, Meyer & Frankel Room, Level 3, Singapore 428769
