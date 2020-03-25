Log in
EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY LTD.

(BDF)
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

03/25/2020 | 07:18pm EDT

Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 26, 2020 7:08
Status New
Announcement Reference SG200326XMETPTNS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Wong Yoen Har
Designation Company Secretary
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attached Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') and Circular
Additional Text Covid-19 precautionary measures: The Company will comply with Covid-19 precautionary measures recommended or imposed by the government to minimize the risk of community spread of Covid-19 as may be appropriate at the forthcoming EGM.
Additional Text Shareholders with travel history (within the last fourteen days before the EGM) to countries / regions as announced by the Ministry of Health and who have been placed under quarantine orders or stay-at-home notices must not attend the EGM.
Additional Text Shareholders who are feeling unwell on the day of the EGM are advised not to attend the EGM. Any person who has a fever or is exhibiting flu-like symptoms will be declined entry to the EGM.
Additional Text The Company will make further announcements should there be changes to the EGM arrangements.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 22/04/2020 15:30:00
Response Deadline Date 20/04/2020 15:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy, 50 East Coast Road, Roxy Square, Meyer & Frankel Room, Level 3, Singapore 428769

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 81,301 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 718,168 bytes)

Disclaimer

Excelpoint Technology Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 23:17:01 UTC
