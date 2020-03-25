Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting

Additional Text Please refer to the attached Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') and Circular

Additional Text Covid-19 precautionary measures: The Company will comply with Covid-19 precautionary measures recommended or imposed by the government to minimize the risk of community spread of Covid-19 as may be appropriate at the forthcoming EGM.

Additional Text Shareholders with travel history (within the last fourteen days before the EGM) to countries / regions as announced by the Ministry of Health and who have been placed under quarantine orders or stay-at-home notices must not attend the EGM.

Additional Text Shareholders who are feeling unwell on the day of the EGM are advised not to attend the EGM. Any person who has a fever or is exhibiting flu-like symptoms will be declined entry to the EGM.

Additional Text The Company will make further announcements should there be changes to the EGM arrangements.

Meeting Date and Time 22/04/2020 15:30:00

Response Deadline Date 20/04/2020 15:30:00

Venue(s) Venue details