Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 30, 2020 19:23

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy Back Notice

Announcement Reference SG200330OTHR4P0W

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Wong Yoen Har

Designation Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy back by way of Market Acquisition

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 03/04/2019

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 11,919,284

Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes

Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange Date of Purchase 30/03/2020 Total Number of shares purchased 14,400 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 14,400

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share SGD 0.341 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 4,910.93

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 14,400 0.012 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 14,400 0.012

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 119,742,740