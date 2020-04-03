Log in
EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY LTD.

(BDF)
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy Back Notice

04/03/2020 | 07:34am EDT

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 3, 2020 19:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG200403OTHRPJD8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Wong Yoen Har
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share Buy Back by way of Market Acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 03/04/2019
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 11,919,284
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 03/04/2020
Total Number of shares purchased 5,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 5,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.3887
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 1,943.61
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 19,400 0.016
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 19,400 0.016
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 119,737,740
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 19,400

Disclaimer

Excelpoint Technology Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 11:33:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Hen Phuay Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
See Thiam Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Thiam Hock Kwah Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Loen Kwan Executive Director
Fook Choy Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY LTD.0.00%34
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-2.37%18 071
HEXAGON-24.23%15 687
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-0.38%14 730
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-15.60%10 893
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-31.79%9 916
