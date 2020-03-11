Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Excelsior Capital Ltd    CMI   AU0000037889

EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LTD

(CMI)
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Excelsior Capital : Appointment of CFO/Company Secretary Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 10:54pm EDT

Excelsior Capital Limited ABN 98 050 542 553

18-20 Railway Road, Meadowbank, NSW 2114, Australia Telephone: (02) 9216 9009 Facsimile: (02) 9808 4155 Email: corporate@cmilimited.com.au www.cmilimited.com.au

12 March 2020

Australian Securities Exchange

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX: ECL)

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Excelsior Capital Limited ('Excelsior' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent Hofman as Chief Financial Officer / Company Secretary, effective 12 March 2020.

Mr Hofman has extensive experience in financial reporting and corporate management including more than 10 years in publicly listed entities.

The Board also announces the resignation of Mr Dion Cohen as Company Secretary and thanks him for his valuable contribution and services to the Company.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Danny Herceg

Chairman and Non-Executive Director +61 (02) 9216 9009

About Excelsior (ASX: ECL): Excelsior is a Listed Investment Entity, originally established in 1991, and listed on the ASX in 1993. Excelsior Capital Limited's operations comprise the design and distribution of electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications through its Electrical Division and a substantial investment portfolio.

Disclaimer

Excelsior Capital Limited published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 02:53:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LTD
10:54pEXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Appointment of CFO/Company Secretary Opens in a new Window
PU
03/05EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/26EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Declaration of Interim Dividend Opens in a new Window
PU
02/26EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Dividend/Distribution - ECL Opens in a new Window
PU
02/26EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Half Yearly Report and Accounts Opens in a new Window
PU
02/13EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Net Tangible Asset Backing - January 2020 Opens in a new Win..
PU
01/14EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Net Tangible Asset Backing - December 2019 Opens in a new Wi..
PU
01/13EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Initial Directors Interest Notice - Oliver Schweizer Opens i..
PU
01/13EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Final Director's Interest Notice - Michael Copeland Opens in..
PU
2019EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Net Tangible Asset Backing - November 2019 Opens in a new Wi..
PU
More news
Chart EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Excelsior Capital Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Danny Herceg Non-Executive Chairman
Dion Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Leanne J. Catelan Non-Executive Director
Oliver Schweizer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LTD-3.18%24
KEYENCE CORPORATION2.64%76 267
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-11.58%50 484
EATON CORPORATION PLC-5.98%36 817
NIDEC CORPORATION4.36%36 159
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-29.37%32 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group