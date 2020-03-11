Excelsior Capital : Appointment of CFO/Company Secretary Opens in a new Window

Excelsior Capital Limited ABN 98 050 542 553
18-20 Railway Road, Meadowbank, NSW 2114, Australia Telephone: (02) 9216 9009 Facsimile: (02) 9808 4155 Email: corporate@cmilimited.com.au www.cmilimited.com.au
12 March 2020
Australian Securities Exchange
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX: ECL)
Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Excelsior Capital Limited ('Excelsior' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent Hofman as Chief Financial Officer / Company Secretary, effective 12 March 2020.
Mr Hofman has extensive experience in financial reporting and corporate management including more than 10 years in publicly listed entities.
The Board also announces the resignation of Mr Dion Cohen as Company Secretary and thanks him for his valuable contribution and services to the Company.
-ENDS-
For further information, please contact:
Danny Herceg
Chairman and Non-Executive Director +61 (02) 9216 9009
About Excelsior (ASX: ECL): Excelsior is a Listed Investment Entity, originally established in 1991, and listed on the ASX in 1993. Excelsior Capital Limited's operations comprise the design and distribution of electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications through its Electrical Division and a substantial investment portfolio.