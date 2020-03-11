Excelsior Capital : Appointment of CFO/Company Secretary Opens in a new Window

Excelsior Capital Limited ABN 98 050 542 553

18-20 Railway Road, Meadowbank, NSW 2114, Australia Telephone: (02) 9216 9009 Facsimile: (02) 9808 4155 Email: corporate@cmilimited.com.au www.cmilimited.com.au

12 March 2020

Australian Securities Exchange

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX: ECL)

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Excelsior Capital Limited ('Excelsior' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent Hofman as Chief Financial Officer / Company Secretary, effective 12 March 2020.

Mr Hofman has extensive experience in financial reporting and corporate management including more than 10 years in publicly listed entities.

The Board also announces the resignation of Mr Dion Cohen as Company Secretary and thanks him for his valuable contribution and services to the Company.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Danny Herceg

Chairman and Non-Executive Director +61 (02) 9216 9009