Excelsior Capital : Chairman's Address to Shareholders Opens in a new Window

Excelsior Capital Limited
JUNE 19 FY FINANCIAL RESULTS
SHAREHOLDER PRESENTATION
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
WEDNESDAY 27 NOVEMBER 2019
SYDNEY
PERFORMANCE
HIGHLIGHTS
DANNY HERCEG
CHAIRMAN
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
A FY19 result of $4.1m Statutory NPAT, underpinned by strong Electrical business growth, our market
leading products and cost management
FY19
CHANGE IN PCP
FY18
Statutory
NPAT
(Margin %)
Revenue
Gross profit
(Margin %)
Cost to
Income Ratio
ROE
Total
Dividends
(Annual Yield %)
EPS
$4.1m2.7%
6.9%
$59.3m22.5%
$18.0m8.9%
30.1%
20.4%13.0%
8.7%0.1%
6.0c Flat
0%
4.96% *
$0.14
5.0%
$4.2m
8.6%
$48.5m
$16.6m
34.1%
23.4%
8.6%
6.0c
$0.14
Based on 29 June 2019 closing share price of $1.205
Statutory NPAT underpinned by strong Electrical business growth offset by investment portfolio slight underperformance
Revenue growth trajectory continues
Gross profit driven by electrical revenue growth and prudent working capital strategy
Pressure on margins continue due to increased competition in all product segments
Cost to income driven by maintaining cost discipline
Total dividends per share, interim 3.0c and final 3.0c
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Gross Revenue
ELECTRICAL COMPONENTS BUSINESS
Gross revenue, 19% increase to $64.3 million from PY
Net revenue (after rebates), 22% increase to $59.4 million from
PY
Revenue increased in both market segments reflecting increase in sales volumes due to:
Continued export growth of Minto products
Competition strategic direction not accepted by the market
Infrastructure project wins in cable in QLD
Industrial cable projects in WA
Pressure on margins continue due to increased competition in all product segments
EBIT, 11% increase to $7.7 million from PY.
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
Asset Classes
At 30 June 2019
Cash $2.2m 14%
Quoted hybrid securities $2.4m
15%
Equities $11.3m 71%
SOURCE: LINK FUND SERVICES
Composition
At 30 June 2019
Cash
$2.2m
Australian quoted
14%
hybrid securities
$2.4m
Australian
15%
Non listed equities
$0.7m
4%
Australian listed equities $10.6m
67%
SOURCE: LINK FUND SERVICES
Number of stocks 35
Quoted hybrid securities 9
Listed equities, 25
Non-listedequities, 1
% current investments to Long-term investments - 29:71
We are currently reviewing investment strategy and with a focus on hybrids and blue chip stocks
The priority is portfolio performance rather than other initiatives
Strategy Measures
Penetration
into
MARKET CONSIDERATIONS
BUILDING RESILIENCE
RISKS
Mining and Construction
CableMining
Strategy Measures
Client focus: Collaboration with clients
Infrastructure
market,
particularly main roads
Capitalised on growing industrial cable market in WA
Increased
focus on the Central and North Qld cable market
Rising import pressures and volatile construction activity will impact revenue.
The Electric cable and wire manufacturing industry has faced high and growing import penetration and fluctuating demand from downstream markets over the past five years.
Overall, industry revenue is expected to decrease at an 2-3% through 2019-20.
This includes an estimated revenue decline of 3.2% to $1.6 billion in 2018-19, due to continued high import penetration rates and weak demand conditions in the building construction and wired telecommunications markets.
The overall outlook for mining investment remains unchanged from last year. Expected to increase steadily, contributing to a modest pickup in investment.
including a
client
relationship
program
Involvement
in industry
sector
associations
Mine
Electrical
Safety
Association
Building
future
product pipeline through strong R&D Program
OUTLOOK & PRIORITIES
DANNY HERCEG
CHAIRMAN
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
LEVERAGING OUR BRAND
CORPORATE
Excelsior Capital
Clear communication of proposition and company vision and values
Thought leadership on key industry issues
Social media and promotional activity to support vision
ELECTRICAL
Product - 11kv Mining Plugs
People - 2 Mining sales in Qld and NSW
Customers - Open cut and infrastructure customers, Plug and cables
Promotion - Mining Plug Road Show and Social Media Support
PORTFOLIO
Focus on investment performance
SALES
MODEL
MARKET
APPROACH
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
PEOPLE AND CUSTOMERS
Add 2 new sales staff for Mining Customers
1 in Central Qld (Bowen Basin)
1 in Hunter Valley/New England/Wollongong
Service the mines in conjunction with traditional customers for underground
Service open cut mines with new range of products with traditional customers support
Establish direct contact with engineering personnel at all mines that use our type of products (Traditional customers providing contacts)
Establish relationships with all mines that utilise our product type
Present new open cut products and get trial opportunities in mines
Drive maintenance and cable repair work back through our traditional customers
Create more cable opportunities
ABOUT
US
Excelsior Capital Limited (formerly CMI Limited) has a long and proud history of providing innovative electrical cables and components. From our beginnings in 1991, as a local manufacturer of electrical cable serving the Queensland market, we have expanded to supply a range of innovative
electrical products to customers around the globe.
Today, we have operations in four states and employ 70+ people, supplying the industrial, mining, infrastructure, commercial, petrochemical and information technology sectors with electrical solutions.
ABOUT US
CUSTOMERS
PEOPLE
280+
70+ Australia
PORTFOLIO
SHAREHOLDERS
$19.9m (FUM) **
$ 35.4m*
(approx. market cap)
FUNDING STRUCTURE
Shareholders Equity - $47.8m
Debt - $Nil
Market cap based on 26 November 2019 closing share price of $1.22
At 31 October 2019
DISTRIBUTION
Direct to wholesalers - 80% Direct to customers - 20%
BUSINESS KEY ACTIVITIES
ELECTRICAL
INVESTMENT
COMPONENTS
PORTFOLIO
Design and distribution
of electrical cables and
Investments in a
components
diversified portfolio of
securities aimed at
generating both long
To the industrial,
term capital
mining, commercial,
appreciation and
petrochemical and IT
income with a strong
applications
focus on capital
throughout Australia,
preservation and risk
Indonesia, PNG and
control
China
Danny Herceg
Chairman
Danny joined the Board in October 2019 and previously served as a Director of
the company from 2007 to 2014.
Danny is a senior corporate and commercial lawyer. Danny's practice is focused
on initial public offerings, secondary market capital raisings, capital market divestments, public and private M&A, strategic divestments and restructures, demergers / spin-offs, takeover defences and commercial negotiations. He has been advising Australian and international enterprises for over 18 years.
Danny has been a partner in several major Australian law firms, as well as working as a foreign lawyer in the head office of an international law firm in Chicago, gaining experience in US capital markets. He now leads his own boutique firm. Danny has been on the board of several ASX listed companies.
IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER
The information in this presentation provides an overview of the results for the year ended 30 June 2019. It is general background information about the activities of Excelsior Capital Limited and is current as at the date of the presentation, 27 November 2019. It is provided in summary and does not purport to be complete. You should not rely upon it as advice for investment purposes as it does not take into account your investment objectives, financial position or needs.
These factors should be considered, with or without professional advice, when determining if an investment is appropriate. Forward looking statements in this presentation are on based on Excelsior's current views and assumptions and involved known and unknown risks and uncertainties , many of which are beyond Excelsior's control and could cause actual results of events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These forward looking statements are not guarantees or representations of future performance and should not be relied upon as such.
This presentation has not been subject to auditor review and all dollar values are in Australian dollars ($AUD), unless otherwise stated.
This presentation should be read in conjunction with all information which Excelsior Capital Limited has lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Copies
of those lodgements are available from either the ASX website asx.com.au or Excelsior's website cmilimited.com.au
