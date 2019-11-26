Excelsior Capital : Chairman's Address to Shareholders Opens in a new Window

Log in
11/26/2019 | 10:08pm EST

Excelsior Capital Limited

JUNE 19 FY FINANCIAL RESULTS

SHAREHOLDER PRESENTATION

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

WEDNESDAY 27 NOVEMBER 2019

SYDNEY

PERFORMANCE

HIGHLIGHTS

DANNY HERCEG

CHAIRMAN

2

3

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

A FY19 result of $4.1m Statutory NPAT, underpinned by strong Electrical business growth, our market

leading products and cost management

FY19

CHANGE IN PCP

FY18

Statutory

NPAT

(Margin %)

Revenue

Gross profit

(Margin %)

Cost to

Income Ratio

ROE

Total

Dividends

(Annual Yield %)

EPS

$4.1m2.7%

6.9%

$59.3m22.5%

$18.0m8.9%

30.1%

20.4%13.0%

8.7%0.1%

6.0c Flat

0%

4.96% *

$0.14

5.0%

$4.2m

8.6%

$48.5m

$16.6m

34.1%

23.4%

8.6%

6.0c

$0.14

    • Based on 29 June 2019 closing share price of $1.205
  • Statutory NPAT underpinned by strong Electrical business growth offset by investment portfolio slight underperformance
  • Revenue growth trajectory continues
  • Gross profit driven by electrical revenue growth and prudent working capital strategy
  • Pressure on margins continue due to increased competition in all product segments
  • Cost to income driven by maintaining cost discipline
  • Total dividends per share, interim 3.0c and final 3.0c

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Gross Revenue

ELECTRICAL COMPONENTS BUSINESS

  • Gross revenue, 19% increase to $64.3 million from PY
  • Net revenue (after rebates), 22% increase to $59.4 million from
    PY
  • Revenue increased in both market segments reflecting increase in sales volumes due to:
    • Continued export growth of Minto products
    • Competition strategic direction not accepted by the market
    • Infrastructure project wins in cable in QLD
    • Industrial cable projects in WA
  • Pressure on margins continue due to increased competition in all product segments
  • EBIT, 11% increase to $7.7 million from PY.

4

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

Asset Classes

At 30 June 2019

Cash $2.2m 14%

Quoted hybrid securities $2.4m

15%

Equities $11.3m 71%

SOURCE: LINK FUND SERVICES

Composition

At 30 June 2019

Cash

$2.2m

Australian quoted

14%

hybrid securities

$2.4m

Australian

15%

Non listed equities

$0.7m

4%

Australian listed equities $10.6m

67%

SOURCE: LINK FUND SERVICES

  • Number of stocks 35
    • Quoted hybrid securities 9
    • Listed equities, 25
    • Non-listedequities, 1
  • % current investments to Long-term investments - 29:71
  • We are currently reviewing investment strategy and with a focus on hybrids and blue chip stocks
  • The priority is portfolio performance rather than other initiatives

5

Strategy Measures

Penetration

into

MARKET CONSIDERATIONS

BUILDING RESILIENCE

RISKS

Mining and Construction

CableMining

Strategy Measures

Client focus: Collaboration with clients

Infrastructure

market,

particularly main roads

Capitalised on growing industrial cable market in WA

Increased

focus on the Central and North Qld cable market

Rising import pressures and volatile construction activity will impact revenue.

  • The Electric cable and wire manufacturing industry has faced high and growing import penetration and fluctuating demand from downstream markets over the past five years.
  • Overall, industry revenue is expected to decrease at an 2-3% through 2019-20.
  • This includes an estimated revenue decline of 3.2% to $1.6 billion in 2018-19, due to continued high import penetration rates and weak demand conditions in the building construction and wired telecommunications markets.

The overall outlook for mining investment remains unchanged from last year. Expected to increase steadily, contributing to a modest pickup in investment.

including a

client

relationship

program

Involvement

in industry

sector

associations

Mine

Electrical

Safety

Association

Building

future

product pipeline through strong R&D Program

6

OUTLOOK & PRIORITIES

DANNY HERCEG

CHAIRMAN

7

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

LEVERAGING OUR BRAND

CORPORATE

Excelsior Capital

  • Clear communication of proposition and company vision and values
  • Thought leadership on key industry issues
  • Social media and promotional activity to support vision

ELECTRICAL

  • Product - 11kv Mining Plugs
  • People - 2 Mining sales in Qld and NSW
  • Customers - Open cut and infrastructure customers, Plug and cables
  • Promotion - Mining Plug Road Show and Social Media Support

PORTFOLIO

  • Focus on investment performance

8

SALES

MODEL

MARKET

APPROACH

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

PEOPLE AND CUSTOMERS

  • Add 2 new sales staff for Mining Customers
    • 1 in Central Qld (Bowen Basin)
    • 1 in Hunter Valley/New England/Wollongong
  • Service the mines in conjunction with traditional customers for underground
  • Service open cut mines with new range of products with traditional customers support
  • Establish direct contact with engineering personnel at all mines that use our type of products (Traditional customers providing contacts)
  • Establish relationships with all mines that utilise our product type
  • Present new open cut products and get trial opportunities in mines
  • Drive maintenance and cable repair work back through our traditional customers
  • Create more cable opportunities

9

ABOUT

US

10

Excelsior Capital Limited (formerly CMI Limited) has a long and proud history of providing innovative electrical cables and components. From our beginnings in 1991, as a local manufacturer of electrical cable serving the Queensland market, we have expanded to supply a range of innovative

electrical products to customers around the globe.

Today, we have operations in four states and employ 70+ people, supplying the industrial, mining, infrastructure, commercial, petrochemical and information technology sectors with electrical solutions.

ABOUT US

CUSTOMERS

PEOPLE

280+

70+ Australia

PORTFOLIO

SHAREHOLDERS

$19.9m (FUM) **

$ 35.4m*

(approx. market cap)

FUNDING STRUCTURE

Shareholders Equity - $47.8m

Debt - $Nil

  • Market cap based on 26 November 2019 closing share price of $1.22
  • At 31 October 2019

11

DISTRIBUTION

Direct to wholesalers - 80% Direct to customers - 20%

BUSINESS KEY ACTIVITIES

ELECTRICAL

INVESTMENT

COMPONENTS

PORTFOLIO

Design and distribution

of electrical cables and

Investments in a

components

diversified portfolio of

securities aimed at

generating both long

To the industrial,

term capital

mining, commercial,

appreciation and

petrochemical and IT

income with a strong

applications

focus on capital

throughout Australia,

preservation and risk

Indonesia, PNG and

control

China

12

Danny Herceg

Chairman

Danny joined the Board in October 2019 and previously served as a Director of

the company from 2007 to 2014.

Danny is a senior corporate and commercial lawyer. Danny's practice is focused

on initial public offerings, secondary market capital raisings, capital market divestments, public and private M&A, strategic divestments and restructures, demergers / spin-offs, takeover defences and commercial negotiations. He has been advising Australian and international enterprises for over 18 years.

Danny has been a partner in several major Australian law firms, as well as working as a foreign lawyer in the head office of an international law firm in Chicago, gaining experience in US capital markets. He now leads his own boutique firm. Danny has been on the board of several ASX listed companies.

13

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

The information in this presentation provides an overview of the results for the year ended 30 June 2019. It is general background information about the activities of Excelsior Capital Limited and is current as at the date of the presentation, 27 November 2019. It is provided in summary and does not purport to be complete. You should not rely upon it as advice for investment purposes as it does not take into account your investment objectives, financial position or needs.

These factors should be considered, with or without professional advice, when determining if an investment is appropriate. Forward looking statements in this presentation are on based on Excelsior's current views and assumptions and involved known and unknown risks and uncertainties , many of which are beyond Excelsior's control and could cause actual results of events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These forward looking statements are not guarantees or representations of future performance and should not be relied upon as such.

This presentation has not been subject to auditor review and all dollar values are in Australian dollars ($AUD), unless otherwise stated.

This presentation should be read in conjunction with all information which Excelsior Capital Limited has lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Copies

of those lodgements are available from either the ASX website asx.com.au or Excelsior's website cmilimited.com.au

14

Disclaimer

Excelsior Capital Limited published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 03:07:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Danny Herceg Non-Executive Chairman
Dion Cohen Chief Financial Officer
Michael Copeland Finance Director & Secretary
Leanne J. Catelan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LTD-3.18%25
KEYENCE CORPORATION-29.07%83 470
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE46.48%52 631
EMERSON ELECTRIC24.44%45 291
NIDEC CORPORATION38.11%44 522
EATON CORPORATION PLC34.21%38 095
