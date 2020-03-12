Excelsior Capital : Change in Director's Interest Notice - Leanne Catelan Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
Excelsior Capital Limited
ABN
98 050 542 553
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Leanne Catelan
Date of last notice
14/10/2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Securities held by:
(including registered holder)
(a)
Catelan Securities Pty Ltd ACN 156 174
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
300 ATF Catelan Securities Trust. Leanne
relevant interest.
Catelan is a substantial shareholder of
Catelan Securities Pty Ltd and a
beneficiary of Catelan Securities Trust.
(b)
LJ Catelan Superannuation Pty Ltd ACN
124 587 686 ATF the LJ Catelan
Superannuation Fund. Leanne Catelan is a
substantial shareholder of LJ Catelan
Superannuation Pty Ltd and a beneficiary
of the LJ Catelan Superannuation Fund.
Date of change
10 and 12 March 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
(a) 12,420,484
(b) 1,459,316
Total - 13,879,800
Class
Ordinary Shares
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number acquired
(b) 309,912
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
(b) $395,306
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
(a) 12,420,484
(b) 1,769,228
Total - 14,189,712
Nature of change
On-market trade
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation
in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nil
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during No a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
