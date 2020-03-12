Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Excelsior Capital Ltd    CMI   AU0000037889

EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LTD

(CMI)
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Excelsior Capital : Change in Director's Interest Notice - Leanne Catelan Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 09:08pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Excelsior Capital Limited

ABN

98 050 542 553

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Leanne Catelan

Date of last notice

14/10/2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Securities held by:

(including registered holder)

(a)

Catelan Securities Pty Ltd ACN 156 174

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

300 ATF Catelan Securities Trust. Leanne

relevant interest.

Catelan is a substantial shareholder of

Catelan Securities Pty Ltd and a

beneficiary of Catelan Securities Trust.

(b)

LJ Catelan Superannuation Pty Ltd ACN

124 587 686 ATF the LJ Catelan

Superannuation Fund. Leanne Catelan is a

substantial shareholder of LJ Catelan

Superannuation Pty Ltd and a beneficiary

of the LJ Catelan Superannuation Fund.

Date of change

10 and 12 March 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

(a) 12,420,484

(b) 1,459,316

Total - 13,879,800

Class

Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

(b) 309,912

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

(b) $395,306

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

(a) 12,420,484

(b) 1,769,228

Total - 14,189,712

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation

in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related

prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during No a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Excelsior Capital Limited published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 01:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LTD
03/11EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Appointment of CFO/Company Secretary Opens in a new Window
PU
03/05EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/26EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Declaration of Interim Dividend Opens in a new Window
PU
02/26EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Dividend/Distribution - ECL Opens in a new Window
PU
02/26EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Half Yearly Report and Accounts Opens in a new Window
PU
02/13EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Net Tangible Asset Backing - January 2020 Opens in a new Win..
PU
01/14EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Net Tangible Asset Backing - December 2019 Opens in a new Wi..
PU
01/13EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Initial Directors Interest Notice - Oliver Schweizer Opens i..
PU
01/13EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Final Director's Interest Notice - Michael Copeland Opens in..
PU
2019EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Net Tangible Asset Backing - November 2019 Opens in a new Wi..
PU
More news
Chart EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Excelsior Capital Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Danny Herceg Non-Executive Chairman
Dion Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Leanne J. Catelan Non-Executive Director
Oliver Schweizer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LTD-3.18%25
KEYENCE CORPORATION-0.55%75 426
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-10.19%51 035
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.58%35 748
EATON CORPORATION PLC-10.93%34 879
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-31.63%31 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group