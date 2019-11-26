Excelsior Capital : Results of Meeting Opens in a new Window

EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING (ASX REPORT) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Wednesday, 27 November, 2019

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote Manner in which votes were cast in person or by (as at proxy close): proxy on a poll (where applicable)

Resolution Votes Votes Discretionary Total Votes Votes For Against Abstain ** Resolution For Against Chairman of Meeting Discretionary Abstain Result Other Nominated Person/s 2A TO ELECT MR DANNY HERCEG AS A 2,428,366 396,505 72,124 72,124 5,500 16,748,708 396,505 5,500 Carried DIRECTOR 0 97.69% 2.31% 2B TO ELECT MR MICHAEL COPELAND AS A 2,455,430 369,441 72,124 72,124 5,500 16,775,772 369,441 5,500 Carried DIRECTOR 0 97.85% 2.15% 3 REMUNERATION REPORT 2,347,048 386,451 56,996 56,996 0 2,711,760 386,451 0 Carried 0 87.53% 12.47%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item