Excelsior Capital : Results of Meeting Opens in a new Window
11/26/2019 | 10:08pm EST
EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
(ASX REPORT)
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Wednesday, 27 November, 2019
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote
Manner in which votes were cast in person or by
(as at proxy close):
proxy on a poll (where applicable)
Resolution
Votes
Votes
Discretionary
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Abstain **
Resolution
For
Against
Chairman of Meeting
Discretionary
Abstain
Result
Other Nominated
Person/s
2A TO ELECT MR DANNY HERCEG AS A
2,428,366
396,505
72,124
72,124
5,500
16,748,708
396,505
5,500
Carried
DIRECTOR
0
97.69%
2.31%
2B TO ELECT MR MICHAEL COPELAND AS A
2,455,430
369,441
72,124
72,124
5,500
16,775,772
369,441
5,500
Carried
DIRECTOR
0
97.85%
2.15%
3 REMUNERATION REPORT
2,347,048
386,451
56,996
56,996
0
2,711,760
386,451
0
Carried
0
87.53%
12.47%
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
Printed: 27/11/2019 11:21:32AM
This report was produced from the Link Market Services System
Page 1 of 1
