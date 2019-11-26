Excelsior Capital : Results of Meeting Opens in a new Window

Log in
EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LTD    CMI   AU0000037889

EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LTD

(CMI)
Excelsior Capital : Results of Meeting

11/26/2019 | 10:08pm EST

EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

(ASX REPORT)

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Wednesday, 27 November, 2019

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote

Manner in which votes were cast in person or by

(as at proxy close):

proxy on a poll (where applicable)

Resolution

Votes

Votes

Discretionary

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Abstain **

Resolution

For

Against

Chairman of Meeting

Discretionary

Abstain

Result

Other Nominated

Person/s

2A TO ELECT MR DANNY HERCEG AS A

2,428,366

396,505

72,124

72,124

5,500

16,748,708

396,505

5,500

Carried

DIRECTOR

0

97.69%

2.31%

2B TO ELECT MR MICHAEL COPELAND AS A

2,455,430

369,441

72,124

72,124

5,500

16,775,772

369,441

5,500

Carried

DIRECTOR

0

97.85%

2.15%

3 REMUNERATION REPORT

2,347,048

386,451

56,996

56,996

0

2,711,760

386,451

0

Carried

0

87.53%

12.47%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

Printed: 27/11/2019 11:21:32AM

This report was produced from the Link Market Services System

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Excelsior Capital Limited published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 03:07:01 UTC
