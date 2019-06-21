Excelsior Announces AGM Results

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2019) - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQX: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Excelsior. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on June 20, 2019 in Vancouver, B.C., are set out below:

Votes for % Votes for Votes

withheld % Votes

withheld Mark J. Morabito 141,013,912 97.05 4,292,314 2.95 Stephen Twyerould 144,371,069 99.36 935,157 0.64 Colin Kinley 144,384,369 99.37 921,857 0.63 Jim Kolbe 144,380,069 99.36 926,157 0.64 Fred DuVal 144,378,368 99.36 927,857 0.64 Michael Haworth 144,392,068 99.37 914,156 0.63 Lord Robin Renwick 145,184,389 99.97 121,337 0.08 Stephen Axcell 145,181,389 99.36 124,837 0.09

Shareholders at the Annual General and Special Meeting also approved the appointment of Excelsior's auditors.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining "The Copper Solution Company" is a mineral exploration and development company that is advancing the Gunnison Copper Project in Cochise County, Arizona. The project is an advanced staged, low cost, environmentally friendly in-situ recovery copper extraction project. For more information on Excelsior, please visit our website at www.excelsiormining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE EXCELSIOR BOARD

"Stephen Twyerould"

President & CEO

For further information regarding this press release, please contact:

Excelsior Mining Corp.

Concord Place, Suite 300, 2999 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85018.

JJ Jennex, Vice President, Corporate Affairs

T: 604-723-1433

E: info@excelsiormining.com

www.excelsiormining.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45791