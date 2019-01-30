Log in
EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (XTC)
01/30 03:59:34 pm
9.67 CAD   +3.87%
04:21pExco Quarterly Dividend Raised 6%
GL
04:16pExco Results for First Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
GL
01/22EXCO TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement Re ALC Bulgaria
AQ
Exco Quarterly Dividend Raised 6%

01/30/2019

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share to be paid on March 29, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2019. This dividend represents a 6% increase from previous levels. The dividend is an “eligible dividend” in accordance with the Income Tax Act of Canada.

Brian Robbins, Executive Chair of Exco said, “I am pleased to announce this dividend increase, which reflects our confidence in Exco’s ability to continue generating significant free cash flow in the years ahead.” The annualized dividend represents 35% of Exco’s trailing twelve month net income. This is the eleventh time Exco has raised its dividend in ten consecutive years during which time the dividend increased 450%.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ 5,350 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source:Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
Contact:Darren Kirk, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Telephone:(905) 477-3065 Ext. 7233
Website:http://www.excocorp.com 

EXCO Logo.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 540 M
EBIT 2019 59,1 M
Net income 2019 50,2 M
Finance 2019 22,9 M
Yield 2019 2,63%
P/E ratio 2019 8,73
P/E ratio 2020 7,76
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 386 M
Chart EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Exco Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,7  CAD
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Andrew Robbins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurie Thomas Franklin Bennett Chairman
Darren Kirk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Drew Knight Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Finance
Edward Hume Kernaghan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED5.43%291
FANUC CORP12.88%33 873
ATLAS COPCO12.11%31 232
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES6.28%29 297
INGERSOLL-RAND6.05%23 767
PARKER HANNIFIN5.71%21 456
