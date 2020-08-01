Exco Technologies : 3rd Quarter 2020 0 08/01/2020 | 12:42pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Unaudited Condensed Interim Report to the shareholders for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 CASTING AND EXTRUSION AUTOMOTIVE SOLUTIONS CONTENTS 1 Management Discussion and Analysis 10 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 14 Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30 June 30 (in $ thousands except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $70,962 $119,944 $311,629 $385,533 Net income (loss) (848) 7,477 16,705 19,859 Basic earnings (loss) per share ($0.02) $0.18 $0.42 $0.48 Diluted earnings (loss) per share ($0.02) $0.18 $0.42 $0.48 Weighted avg basic common shares o/s (000's) 39,751 41,253 39,946 41,334 The following management's interim discussion and analysis of operations and financial position are prepared as at July 29, 2020 and should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and nine months ended June 30,2020 and consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") in the Company's 2019 Annual Report. This MD&A has been prepared by reference to the MD&A disclosure requirements established under National Instrument 51-102 "Continuous Disclosure Obligations" ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Additional information regarding Exco, including copies of its continuous disclosure materials such as its annual information form, is available on its website at www.excocorp.com or through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Use of Non-IFRS Measures In this MD&A, reference may be made to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Pretax Profit and Free Cash Flow which are not measures of financial performance under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Exco calculates Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before other income/expense, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by sales. Exco calculates Adjusted EPS as earnings before other income/expense divided by the weighted average number of shares. Adjusted Net Income is calculated as net income before other income/expense and Adjusted Pretax Profit as segmented earnings before other income/expense, interest and taxes. Free Cash Flow is calculated as cash provided by operating activities less interest paid less investment in fixed assets net of proceeds of disposal. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Pretax Profit and Free Cash Flow are used by management, from time to time, to facilitate period-to-period operating comparisons and we believe some investors and analysts use these measures as well when evaluating Exco's financial performance. These measures, as calculated by Exco, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS In response to the unprecedented global COVID-19 pandemic, Exco continues to take the necessary actions to protect the health and safety of our employees, meet the ongoing needs of our customers 1 and minimize the adverse impact on our finances, while making the necessary investments to further strengthen our various businesses for the recovery as it takes hold. Consolidated sales for the third quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $71.0 million compared to $119.9 million in the same quarter last year - a decrease of $49.0 million, or 41%. Year-to-date sales were $311.6 million compared to $385.5 million the prior year - a decrease of $73.9 million or 19%. The average USD/CAD exchange rate was 3% higher in the quarter ($1.38 versus $1.34) and 2% higher year-to-date ($1.35 versus $1.33), increasing sales by $1.6 million and $2.7 million in the respective periods. The average EUR/CAD exchange rate was 2% higher in the quarter ($1.53 versus $1.50) and 1% lower year-to-date ($1.50 versus $1.51), increasing sales by $0.1 million during the quarter and reducing sales by $0.6 million year-to-date. The Automotive Solutions segment reported sales of $28.2 million in the third quarter - a decrease of $42.9 million, or 60% compared to last year. Year-to-date segment sales totaled $169.9 million a decrease of $63.8 million, or 27% compared to last year. Foreign exchange rate movements increased segment sales by $0.8 million in both the current quarter and year-to-date periods. Reductions in sales during the quarter were primarily driven by the virtual standstill of automotive production in North America and Europe as a result of COVID-19 response measures through much of April and May 2020. Economic activity picked up as the quarter progressed, with June segment sales showing a marked improvement over May, although at a level still well below the prior year. Year-to-date results were additionally affected by $19.8 million of revenues generated by ALC in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 before that entity was deconsolidated from Exco's results. Excluding foreign exchange rate movements and the impact of ALC on Exco's results in Q1 F19, segment revenues were lower by $43.6 million, or 61% during the quarter and $44.8 million, or 21% year- to-date. This compares favorably to combined overall industry vehicle production volumes in North America and Europe, which were lower by roughly 68% during the quarter and 30% year-to-date. The segment's outperformance compared to the industry during the quarter was primarily attributable to the sale of accessory product sales to OEM's in North America, which are more closely aligned to vehicle sales levels than production volumes. To that end, US light vehicle sales levels held up significantly better than overall production levels during the quarter, falling by approximately 33% year over year. Segment sales outperformance compared to the industry in both the quarter and year-to-date periods were also helped by a number of program launches for both new and existing products that commenced earlier in the fiscal year. Looking forward, combined OEM production levels in Europe and North America are expected to normalize at around 90% of prior year levels through the remaining two calendar quarters of 2020. However there remains significant uncertainty around these expectations due to the unknown impact of COVID-19. In the interim, Exco remains focused on its product development, sales and marketing efforts to gain market share, and ensuring it is able meet future demand, while complying with any stay-at-home orders in the regions where it operates. The Casting and Extrusion segment reported sales of $42.8 million for the third quarter - a decrease of $6.1 million, or 13%, from the same period last year. Year-to-date, the segment reported sales of $141.7 million - a decrease of $10.1 million, or 7% over the prior year. Foreign exchange movements increased segment sales by $1.0 million in the quarter and $1.5 million year-to-date. Segment sales held up better during the quarter than general economic conditions would otherwise suggest given the long cycle and/or essential nature of much of the segment's products, which feed into many critical industries. Within the group, sales were higher in the Large Mould group for both 2 the quarter and year-to-date periods. The programs of this group tend to be relatively long cycle and continued to advance despite the vehicle production stoppage at all OEM's ultimately served by the group through much of April and May 2020. In addition, quoting activity remains decent with discussions ongoing with both current and new potential customers, holding promise for future demand. Extrusion group sales were lower during the quarter due to much softer overall market conditions, including in the building and construction sector, which is the largest driver of demand for extrusion tooling. Exco however believes it outperformed the industry, helped by the benefits of our multi-plant footprint and harmonized manufacturing methods at our various locations. Year-to- date group sales were affected by modestly softer industry conditions that existed prior to the emergence of COVID-19 but tempered by sales from our new Extrusion facility in Mexico, which commenced commercial production April 1, 2019. At Castool, the group's revenues were lower as market conditions softened for both consumable and capital equipment goods in the quarter. This was evident in both the extrusion - and particularly die-cast - end markets. However, with the startup of automotive OEM production in the months of May and June, trends within the group improved in the latter half of the quarter. Also within the segment, steel price surcharges and steel tariffs continued to reduce during the quarter. As Exco generally aims to pass such amounts on to its customers, they positively impact on revenues when higher, but have the opposite impact when lower. Consolidated net loss for the third quarter was $0.8 million or basic and diluted loss of $0.02 per share compared to an income of $7.5 million or $0.18 earnings per share in the same quarter last year. Year-to-date, consolidated net income was $16.7 million or $0.42 per basic share compared to $19.9 million or $0.48 per basic share last year - a decrease in net income of 16%. Excluding a net expense of $6.4 million in the prior year-to-date period related to the deconsolidation of ALC, Adjusted Net Income was lower by 36%. The consolidated effective income tax rate for the current quarter was 10% compared to 20% the prior year period with the difference primarily attributable to the impact of operating losses in certain jurisdictions partially offset by gains elsewhere. Year-to- date, the consolidated effective income tax rate was 21% compared to 29% last year. The income tax rate in the prior year-to-date period was unfavorably impacted by the non-deductibility of Other Expense related to the writedown of ALC in the amount of $6.4 million and $2.1 million of operating losses at ALC. Excluding these items, the effective income tax rate for the prior year-to-date period was 22%. The Automotive Solutions segment reported pretax losses of $3.8 million in the third quarter compared to pretax profits of $7.9 million in the same quarter last year. Year-to-date, the segment reported pretax profit of $13.7 million - a decrease of $13.2 million or 49% compared to the prior year period. For the quarter, segment profitability was negatively impacted by lost absorption of overheads and other fixed costs arising from sharply lower sales together with the continuance of labor costs for certain production workers in Mexico where there is limited ability to temporarily lay-off employees onto government support programs. Management took significant action during the quarter to minimize the negative impact on its results, including implementing work share arrangements, restraining expenses, temporarily laying off workers where possible and availing itself of certain government support programs. In addition to the above, year-to-date results were hampered by the impact of the strike at General Motors, unfavorable product mix shifts in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and an increase in accounts receivable and other provisions in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Year-to-date profitability however benefited from reduced bonus payments to production workers in Mexico as well as the elimination of ALC's operations, which contributed 3 operating losses of $2.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. To counter ongoing pricing pressures and rising input costs, management remains focused on improving the efficiency of its operations and reducing its overall cost structure. Pricing discipline also remains a focus, although there is typically limited, if any, ability to attain increased pricing for the duration of current programs, which typically range from three to five years. Pricing for new programs however embed management's expectations for higher future costs. The Casting and Extrusion segment reported $4.9 million of pretax profit in the third quarter - an increase of $1.1 million or 28% from the same quarter last year. Year-to-date, the segment reported pretax profit of $13.8 million - a decrease of $0.2 million, or effectively unchanged compared to the prior year period. Higher profitability during the quarter was supported by continued progress with various efficiency initiatives, a favorable mix shift towards higher margin programs in the Large Mould group, lower steel prices and receipt of R&D credits. As well, Management undertook significant action to minimize the negative impact of lower sales volumes during the quarter, including implementing work-share arrangements, restraining expenditures generally and availing government support programs, where possible. The Corporate segment expenses were $1.9 million in the third quarter compared to $2.3 million in the prior year quarter, with lower incentive compensation expense contributing to the reduction. Year-to-date, Corporate expenses totaled $5.8 million, which was unchanged from the prior year period. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter totaled $4.7 million compared to $14.5 million in the same quarter last year - a decrease of $9.8 million, or 68%. Year-to-date, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA totaled $37.7 million compared to $49.4 million last year - a decrease of $11.7 million, or 24%. For the quarter, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales decreased to 6.6% compared to 12.1% the prior year driven by operating losses in the Automotive Solutions segment partially offset by improvement in segment margins in the Casting & Extrusion segments as well as a reduction in Corporate cash expenses. Financial Resources, Liquidity and Capital Resources Operating cash flow before net change in non-cash working capital totaled $5.0 million in the third quarter compared to $13.0 million in the same period last year. Year-to-date, operating cash flow before net change in non-cash working capital totaled $33.5 million compared to $42.4 million the prior year period. The year over year variance in both periods is primarily driven by lower Adjusted Net Income. As well, current period results included higher amounts for depreciation driven by the addition of our new greenfield extrusion tooling facility in Mexico, building expansion at Castool, and the adoption of right-of-use asset accounting. Deferred income taxes, a non-cash charge to earnings, were also lower in the current year period. Non-cash working capital contributed $15.6 million of cash in the current quarter compared to $2.6 million the prior year period. Year-to-date,non-cash working capital contributed $15.4 million of cash compared to a use of $7.1 million the prior year period. The non-cash working capital improvements were mainly driven by reductions to inventory and receivables arising from the sales decline partially offset by a reduction in payables. Consequently, net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $20.6 million in the current quarter compared to $15.6 million in the same quarter last year. Year-to-date, net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $48.9 million compared to $35.4 million the prior year period. 4 Cash used in financing activities in the current quarter was $4.0 million compared to $10.4 million of cash used in the same quarter last year. Year-to-date, cash used in financing activities totaled $11.7 million compared to $35.1 million the prior year period. The lower cash use in the quarter and year-to-date periods was primarily due to reduced optional net debt payments as the company favored strengthening its cash position due to the uncertain economic backdrop driven by the COVID-19 crises. Year over year variances were also due to modestly higher dividend payments and reduced share repurchases in the current year periods, including a suspension of further share repurchases through the quarter in order to preserve capital. Cash used in investing activities in the third quarter was stable at $4.3 million compared to the same quarter last year. Year-to-date, cash used in investing activities totaled $16.7 million compared to $19.2 million the prior year. The difference was due to the timing of capital expenditures and in part due to delays associated with spending plans in light of COVID-19. The Company's financial position and liquidity remain strong. Exco's net cash position totaled $23.7 million as at June 30, 2020 compared to $8.7 million as at September 30, 2019. Principal sources of liquidity include generated Free Cash Flow, $47.4 million of balance sheet cash and $27.0 million of unused availability under its $50 million committed credit facility, which matures February 2023. Pursuant to the terms of the credit facility, Exco is required to maintain compliance with certain financial covenants, which the Company was in compliance with as at June 30, 2020. In response to the developments resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has stress tested its financial and liquidity position and expects to remain in compliance with its financial covenants. Exco's operating leases have been recognized as Right of Use assets in accordance with IFRS 16 Leases and included in the balance sheet within Property, plant and equipment and other accrued liabilities. Exco owns all 15 of its manufacturing facilities and essentially all of its production equipment. The Company leases 4 sales and support centers in Troy, Michigan, Port Huron, Michigan and warehouses in Brownsville, Texas. The following table summarizes all short-term and long-term commitments Exco has entered. June 30, 2020 Total < 1 year 1-3 years 4-5 years Bank Indebtedness $612 $612 Trade accounts payable 25,327 25,327 Long term debt 23,095 95 23,000 Lease commitments* 1,448 511 909 28 Purchase commitments 16,508 16,508 Capital expenditures 3,072 3,072 $70,062 $46,125 $23,909 $28 Exco leases facilities, automobiles, material handling vehicles and other miscellaneous office equipment. It is not Exco's policy to purchase these assets at the expiry of their terms but occasionally it may purchase the assets at the end of the lease terms when the purchase options are favorable. Exco does not expect any material liquidity or capital resource impacts from these possible purchases. 5 Quarterly results The following table sets out financial information for each of the eight quarters through to the third quarter ended June 30, 2020 ($ thousands except per June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2019 Sales $70,962 $120,244 $120,423 $121,815 Net income (loss) ($848) $9,495 $8,058 $6,773 Earnings (loss) per share Basic ($0.02) $0.24 $0.20 $0.17 Diluted ($0.02) $0.24 $0.20 $0.17 ($ thousands except per June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 1 2018 Sales $119,944 $123,465 $142,124 $139,538 Net income $7,477 $8,564 $3,818 $11,587 Earnings per share Basic $0.18 $0.21 $0.09 $0.27 Diluted $0.18 $0.21 $0.09 $0.27 1 Net income in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was reduced by the recognition of a $6.1 million ($0.15 per share) provision related to the voluntary liquidation of ALC Bulgaria Exco typically experiences softer sales and profits in the first and fourth fiscal quarters, which coincides with our customers' plant shutdowns during the holiday season and summer months. This year several automotive OEM's have announced plans to shorten summer shutdowns in order to make up for COVID- 19 induced production stoppages in April and May. Non-IFRS Measures The following table provides a reconciliation of net income for the periods to adjusted net income, adjusted pretax profit, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted basic earnings per share as well as a reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow. Three Months ended Nine Months ended June 30 June 30 (in $ thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) ($848) $7,477 $16,705 $19,859 Other expense - - - 6,409 Adjusted net income (loss) (848) 7,477 16,705 26,268 Provision for (recovery) income tax (91) 1,840 4,346 8,072 Adjusted pretax profit (loss) (939) 9,317 21,051 34,340 6 Depreciation 4,415 3,965 13,087 11,303 Amortization 1,021 1,020 3,047 3,064 Net interest expense 183 181 519 660 Adjusted EBITDA 4,680 14,483 37,704 49,367 Sales $70,962 $119,944 $311,629 $385,533 Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.6% 12.1% 12.1% 12.8% Weighted average basic shares outstanding 39,751 41,253 39,946 41,334 Adjusted EPS (0.02) $0.18 $0.42 $0.64 Cash provided by operating activities $20,620 $15,647 $48,936 $35,379 Interest (183) (181) (519) (660) Investment in fixed assets net of proceeds of (4,253) (4,293) (16,695) (19,241) disposal Free cash flow $16,184 $11,173 $31,722 $15,478 Recent Accounting Changes and Effective Dates Please see the notes to the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2019 and the condensed interim financial statements for the periods ended June 30, 2020 for information regarding the accounting changes effective October 1, 2019. Controls and Procedures Based on the current Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") rules under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (or individuals performing similar functions as a chief executive officer or chief financial officer) are required to certify as at June 30, 2020 that they are responsible for establishing and maintaining disclosure controls and procedure and internal control over financial reporting. No changes were made in the Corporation's internal control over financial reporting during the Corporation's most recent interim period, that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, the Corporation's internal control over financial reporting. Outstanding Share Capital As at June 30, 2020 Exco had 39,750,597 common shares issued and outstanding and stock options outstanding to purchase up to 957,000 common shares at exercise prices ranging from $8.56 to $14.58. Forward -looking information This Management Discussion and Analysis contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. We use words such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "believe", "estimates" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking information and statements especially with respect to growth and financial performance of the Company's business units, contribution of our start-up business units, contribution of awarded programs yet to be launched, margin performance, financial performance of acquisitions, liquidity and operating efficiencies are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements throughout this document and are also cautioned that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. These forward looking statements are based on our plans, intentions or expectations which are based on, among 7 other things, the current uncertain global economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar outbreak of epidemic, pandemic, or contagious diseases that may emerge in the human population, which may have a material effect on how we and our customers operate our businesses and the duration and extent to which this will impact our future operating results, financial performance, and overall demand for our products, assumptions about the number of automobiles produced in North America and Europe, the number of extrusion dies required in North America and South America, the rate of economic growth in North America, Europe and emerging market countries, investment by OEMs in drivetrain architecture and other initiatives intended to reduce fuel consumption and/or the weight of automobiles in response to rising climate risk , raw material prices, economic conditions including the availability and cost of labor, currency fluctuations, trade restrictions, our ability to turnaround, close or otherwise dispose of unprofitable operations in a timely manner, our ability to integrate acquisitions and the rate at which our operations in Brazil and Mexico achieve sustained profitability. These forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied. The Company will update its disclosure upon publication of each fiscal quarter's financial results and otherwise disclaims any obligations to update publicly or otherwise revise any such factors or any of the forward-looking information or statements contained herein to reflect subsequent information, events or developments, changes in risk factors or otherwise. For a more extensive discussion of Exco's risks and uncertainties see the 'Risks and Uncertainties' section in our 2019 Annual Report, our 2019 Annual Information Form ("AIF") and other reports and securities filings made by the Company. This information is available at www.sedar.com. 8 NOTICE TO READER The attached unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management of the Company. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three- and nine- month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company. 9 EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) $ (000)'s As at As at June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 ASSETS (note 2) Current $47,442 Cash and cash equivalents $26,488 Accounts receivable 69,633 93,552 Inventories 67,269 73,260 Prepaid expenses and deposits 3,512 2,874 Income taxes recoverable - 1,875 Total current assets 187,856 198,049 Property, plant and equipment, net (note 4) 131,009 126,787 Intangible assets, net (note 5) 32,061 33,891 Goodwill (note 5) 65,366 62,834 Deferred tax assets 1,217 1,174 Total assets $417,509 $422,735 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current $612 Bank indebtedness $578 Trade accounts payable 25,327 44,183 Accrued payroll liabilities 10,109 12,643 Other accrued liabilities 10,731 8,041 Derivative instruments 2,720 278 Provisions 2,907 2,672 Income taxes payable 1,732 - Customer advance payments 2,727 1,747 Long-term debt - current portion (note 7) 95 93 Total current liabilities 56,960 70,235 Long-term debt - long-term portion (note 7) 23,000 17,093 Deferred tax liabilities 8,363 8,920 Total liabilities 88,323 96,248 Shareholders' equity 49,569 Share capital (note 8) 50,538 Contributed surplus 4,624 4,349 Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,369 9,480 Retained earnings 262,624 262,120 Total shareholders' equity 329,186 326,487 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $417,509 $422,735 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed unaudited interim consolidated financial statements. 10 EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) $ (000)'s except for income per common share Three months ended Nine months ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $70,962 $119,944 $311,629 $385,533 Cost of sales 60,386 93,888 245,690 302,533 Selling, general and administrative expenses (note 13) 5,931 11,664 28,312 33,758 Depreciation (note 4) 4,415 3,965 13,087 11,303 Amortization (note 5) 1,021 1,020 3,047 3,064 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (35) (91) (77) (125) Interest expense, net 183 181 519 660 Other expense (note 12) - - - 6,409 71,901 110,627 290,578 357,602 Income (loss) before income taxes (939) 9,317 21,051 27,931 Provision for income taxes (note 11) (91) 1,840 4,346 8,072 Net income (loss) for the period (848) 7,477 16,705 19,859 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Net unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges (a) 1,261 221 (1,800) (570) Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translation (8,547) (4,319) 4,689 1,867 Comprehensive income (loss) (7,286) (4,098) 2,889 1,297 ($8,134) $3,379 $19,594 $21,156 Income (loss) per common share Basic ($0.02) $0.18 $0.42 $0.48 Diluted ($0.02) $0.18 $0.42 $0.48 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 39,751 41,253 39,946 41,334 Diluted 39,751 41,253 39,946 41,348 Net of income tax payable of $450 and $642 recoverable for the three- and nine- month periods ended June 30, 2020 (2019 - net of payable of $79 and income tax recoverable of $203 for the three- and nine- month periods ended June 30, 2019) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed unaudited interim consolidated financial statements. 11 EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited) $ (000)'s Accumulated other comprehensive income Net unrealized gain (loss) on Unrealized gain derivatives (loss) on foreign Total accumulated Contributed Retained designated as cash currency other comprehensive Total shareholders' Share capital surplus earnings flow hedges translation income (loss) equity Balance, October 1, 2019 $50,538 $4,349 $262,120 ($207) $9,687 $9,480 $326,487 Net income for the period - - 8,058 - - - 8,058 Dividend paid (note 3) - - (3,617) - - - (3,617) Stock option grants - 86 - - - - 86 Repurchase of Share Capital (note 8) (421) - (2,230) - - - (2,651) Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - 1,121 (1,818) (697) (697) Balance, December 31, 2019 $50,117 $4,435 $264,331 $914 $7,869 $8,783 $327,666 Net income for the period 9,495 9,495 Dividend paid (note 3) (3,777) (3,777) Stock option grants 94 94 Repurchase of Share Capital (note 8) (548) (2,801) (3,349) Other comprehensive income (loss) (4,182) 15,054 10,872 10,872 Balance, March 31, 2020 $49,569 $4,529 $267,248 ($3,268) $22,923 $19,655 $341,001 Net loss for the period (848) - - - (848) Dividends paid (note 3) (3,776) - - - (3,776) Stock option grants 95 - - - 95 Repurchase of Share Capital (note 8) - - - 0 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - 1,261 (8,547) (7,286) (7,286) Balance, June 30, 2020 $49,569 $4,624 $262,624 ($2,007) $14,376 $12,369 $329,186 Accumulated other comprehensive income Net unrealized gain (loss) on Unrealized gain derivatives (loss) on foreign Total accumulated Contributed Retained designated as cash currency other comprehensive Total shareholders' Share capital surplus earnings flow hedges translation income (loss) equity Balance, October 1, 2018 $51,230 $4,391 $263,647 $572 $10,323 $10,895 $330,163 Adjustment to Opening Retained earnings (note 2) - - (2,994) - - - ($2,994) Net income for the period - - 3,818 - - - 3,818 Dividend paid (note 3) - - (3,524) - - - (3,524) Stock option grants - 110 - - - - 110 Exercise of stock options 111 (34) - - - - 77 Repurchase of Share Capital (note 8) (507) - (3,445) - - - (3,952) Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - (1,376) 12,076 10,700 10,700 Balance, December 31, 2018 $50,834 $4,467 $257,502 ($804) $22,399 $21,595 $334,398 Net income for the period - - 8,564 - - - 8,564 Dividend paid (note 3) - - (3,717) - - - (3,717) Stock option grants - 64 - - - - 64 Exercise of stock options 849 (254) - - - - 595 Repurchase of Share Capital (note 8) (236) - (1,629) - - - (1,865) Other comprehensive income - - - 585 (5,890) (5,305) (5,305) Balance, March 31, 2019 $51,447 $4,277 $260,720 ($219) $16,509 $16,290 $332,734 Net income for the period - - 7,477 - - - 7,477 Dividends paid (note 3) - - (3,702) - - - (3,702) Stock option grants - 13 - - - - 13 Exercise of stock options 81 (24) - - - - 57 Repurchase of Share Capital (note 8) (282) - (1,672) - - - (1,954) Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - 221 (4,319) (4,098) (4,098) Balance, June 30, 2019 $51,246 $4,266 $262,823 $2 $12,190 $12,192 $330,527 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed unaudited interim consolidated financial statements. 12 EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) $ (000)'s Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: ($848) $16,705 Net income (loss) for the period $7,477 $19,859 Add non-operating and items not involving a current outlay of cash Depreciation (note 4) 4,415 3,965 13,087 11,303 Amortization (note 5) 1,021 1,020 3,047 3,064 Stock-based compensation expense 220 (48) 332 203 Deferred income taxes 23 540 (72) 1,076 Net interest expense 183 181 519 660 Non-cash provision for ALC and Other expense (note 12) - - - 6,409 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (35) (91) (77) (125) Net change in non-cash working capital (note 10) 4,979 13,044 33,541 42,449 15,641 2,603 15,395 (7,070) Cash provided by operating activities 20,620 15,647 48,936 35,379 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: (11) 34 Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness 1,011 (8,323) Financing from long-term debt - - 10,917 - Repayment of long-term debt (4) (5,649) (5,008) (8,105) Interest paid, net (183) (181) (519) (660) Dividends paid (note 3) (3,776) (3,702) (11,170) (10,943) Repurchase of share capital - (1,954) (6,000) (7,771) Issuance of share capital - 57 - 729 Cash used in financing activities (3,974) (10,418) (11,746) (35,073) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (note 4) (4,292) (4,197) (17,670) (19,062) Purchase of intangible assets (note 5) (21) (207) (278) (407) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 60 111 1,253 228 Cash used in investing activities (4,253) (4,293) (16,695) (19,241) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (602) (3,473) 459 172 Net increase (decrease) in cash during the period 11,791 (2,537) 20,954 (18,763) De-consolidation of ALC cash (note 12) - - - (964) Cash, beginning of period 35,651 14,153 26,488 31,343 Cash, end of period $47,442 $11,616 $47,442 $11,616 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed unaudited interim consolidated financial statements. 13 EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) $(000)'s except per share amounts 1. CORPORATE INFORMATION Exco Technologies Limited (the "Company") is a global designer, developer and manufacturer of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, the Company services a diverse and broad customer base. The Company is incorporated and domiciled in Canada. The registered office is located at 130 Spy Court, Markham, Ontario, Canada. 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of preparation These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements present the Company's financial results of operations and financial position as at and for the three- and nine- month periods ended June 30, 2020 and have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The accounting policies used in preparing these unaudited condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of the 2019 audited annual consolidated financial statements except as noted below. The Company's preparation of unaudited condensed interim financial statements in accordance with IAS 34 requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise judgement in the application of the Company's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgement or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the financial statements were the same as those that applied to the Company's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended September 30, 2019 with the exception of the adoption of IFRS 16. These areas of critical accounting estimates were impacted when the World Health Organization characterized the COVID-19 virus as a global pandemic in March 2020. There continues to be significant uncertainty as to the likely effects of this outbreak which may, among other things, impact our suppliers and customers. It is not possible to predict the impact COVID-19 will have on the Company, its financial position, and the results of operations in the future. The Company is monitoring the impact of the pandemic on all aspects of its business. Effective October 1, 2018 the Company adopted IFRS 15, in accordance with the modified retrospective approach. During the first quarter of fiscal 2020 management identified an error related to the adoption of IFRS 15. Specifically, in evaluating its long-term large die cast mould contracts, certain cancelation provisions do not meet the requirements and as a result, the Company should have recognized revenue for these contracts at a point in time (i.e. completed contract) rather than over time (i.e. percentage of completion). Management evaluated the quantitative and qualitative aspects of this change and determined that the impact was not material to the fiscal 2019 annual consolidated financial statements nor to the fiscal 2019 interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The Company recorded an adjustment to October 1, 2018 retained earnings of $2,994 to reflect the IFRS 15 transition adjustment. In addition, in the September 30, 2019 consolidated statement of financial position the Company recorded a decrease to deferred tax liabilities of $1,052, reclassified progress billings of $737 from unbilled revenue to customer advance payments and reclassified the remaining $15,410 of unbilled revenues to inventories. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2019 audited annual consolidated financial statements, which are available at www.sedar.comand on the Corporation's website at www.excocorp.com. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three- and nine- month periods ended June 30, 2020 were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on July 29, 2020. Basis of consolidation The condensed interim consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and the entities controlled by the Company, its subsidiaries. Control exists when the Company is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. Specifically, the Company controls an investee if and only if the Company has all of the following: power over the investee; exposure or rights to variable returns from its involvement with the investee; and the ability to use its power over the investee to affect its returns. The financial statements of the subsidiaries are included in the condensed interim consolidated financial 14 EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) $(000)'s except per share amounts statements from the date that control commences until the date that control ceases (see Note 12). All intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated on consolidation. The Company has an interest in a joint operation, whereby the joint operators have a contractual arrangement that establishes joint control over the economic activities of the individual entity. The Company recognized its share of the joint operation's assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Accounting standards adopted in fiscal year 2020 The Company's significant accounting policies are as outlined in the Company's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended September 30, 2019 except as follows: IFRS 16, Leases ("IFRS 16") In January 2016, the IASB issued the final publication of IFRS 16, superseding IAS 17, Leases and IFRIC 4, Determining whether an arrangement contains a lease. IFRS 16 introduced a single accounting model for lessees unless the underlying asset is of low value or short term in nature. A lessee is required to recognize, on its statement of financial position, a right- of-use asset, representing its right to use the underlying leased asset, and a lease liability, representing its obligation to make lease payments. As a result of adopting IFRS 16, the Company has recognized an increase to both assets and liabilities on its interim condensed consolidated balance sheet, as well as a decrease in operating rent expense, and increases in finance and depreciation expenses, as recognized in the interim condensed consolidated statement of operations. The standard did not have a significant impact on the Company's overall consolidated operating results. The Company adopted IFRS 16, effective October 1, 2019, under the modified retrospective approach. Comparatives for 2019 were not restated. At transition, the Company elected to use the practical expedient available under the standard that allows lease assessments made under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4 to be used for existing contracts. Therefore, the definition of a lease under IFRS 16 was applied only to contracts entered into or modified after October 1, 2019. Upon initial application, lease liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted at the relevant incremental borrowing rates as at October 1, 2019. For leases previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17, the Company measured right-of-use assets equal to the corresponding lease liabilities adjusted for any accrued payments related to that lease. For short-term leases and leases of low value assets, the Company has opted to recognize a lease expense on a straight-line basis, and this expense is presented within selling, general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss. As such, on October 1, 2019, the Company recorded lease liabilities of $1,687 in Other Accrued Liabilities and right-of-use assets of $1,687 are included in Property, plant and equipment, recognized in the interim condensed consolidated balance sheet immediately before the date of initial application, with no net impact on retained earnings. The Company elected to use the following practical expedients upon initial application in accordance with the provisions of IFRS 16: Accounting for all leases with a lease term that ends within 12 months of initial application in the same way as short-term leases;

short-term leases; Exclusion of initial direct costs from the measurement of the right-of-use asset on the date of initial application; and

right-of-use asset on the date of initial application; and Use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains purchase, extension, or termination options. On transition, the Company elected to use the recognition exemptions on short-term leases or low-value leases, however, in the future, may choose to elect the recognition exemptions on a class-by-class and lease-by-lease basis. 15 EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) $(000)'s except per share amounts New Lease Accounting Policy At inception of a contract, the Company assesses whether a contract is, or contains, a lease. A contract is or contains a lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. To assess whether a contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset, the Company assesses whether the contract: involves the use of an identified asset; provides the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from the use of the asset throughout the period of use; and provides the right to direct the use of the asset. This policy is applied to contracts entered into, or modified, on or after October 1, 2019. A right-of-use asset and lease liability are recorded on the date that the underlying asset is available for use, representing the commencement date. The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement date, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, the incremental borrowing rate. Lease payments included in the measurement of the lease liability comprise the following: fixed payments, including in-substance fixed payments;

in-substance fixed payments; variable lease payments that are tied to an index or rate defined in the contract;

amounts expected to be payable under a residual value guarantee;

the exercise price under a purchase option that the Company is reasonably likely to exercise; and

lease payments under an optional extension if the Company is reasonably certain to exercise the extension option, and early termination penalties required under a termination of a lease unless the Company is reasonably certain not to terminate early. The lease liability is re-measured when there is a change in future lease payments arising from a change in an index or rate, if there is a change in the Company's estimate of the amount expected to be payable under a residual value guarantee, or if the Company changes its assessment of whether or not it will exercise a purchase, extension or termination option. When the lease liability is re-measured in this way, a corresponding adjustment is made to the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset, or to profit or loss if the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset has been reduced to zero. The right-of-use asset is initially measured at cost, consisting of: the initial measurement of the lease liability, adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date;

any initial direct costs incurred; and

an estimate of costs to dismantle and remove the underlying asset or restore the site on which it is located; less

any lease incentives received. The right-of-use asset is subsequently depreciated on a straight-line basis from the commencement date to the earlier of the end of the useful life of the asset or the end of the lease term. The lease term consists of the non-cancellable period of the lease; periods covered by options to extend the lease, when the Company is reasonably certain to exercise the option to extend; and periods covered by options to terminate the lease, when the Company is reasonably certain not to exercise the option. The right-of-use asset is periodically reduced by impairment losses, if any, and adjusted for certain re-measurements of the lease liability as described above. Short term and low-value leases The Company has elected to not recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for short-term leases (i.e., those leases that have a lease term of twelve months or less) and leases with assets of low value (i.e., those assets with a fair market value of less than US$5,000). The expenses associated with such leases are recognized in the interim condensed consolidated statement of operations on a straight-line basis over the lease term. 16 EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) $(000)'s except per share amounts Variable lease payments Certain leases contain provisions that result in changes to lease payments over the term in relation to market indices quoted in the contract. The Company reassesses the lease liabilities related to these leases when the index or other data is available to calculate the change in lease payment. Certain leases require the Company to make payments that relate to property taxes, insurance, or other non-rental costs. These costs are typically variable and are not included in the calculation of the right-of-use asset or lease liability, but are recorded as an expense in cost of sales in the interim condensed consolidated statement of operations in the period in which they are incurred. 3. CASH DIVIDEND During the three- and nine- month periods ended June 30, 2020, the Company paid quarterly cash dividends totaling $3,776 and $11,170 (2019 -$3,702 and $10,943). The quarterly dividend rate in the second quarter of 2020 was $0.095 per common share (2018 - $0.09). 4. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Machinery and Assets under Right of Use Equipment Tools Buildings Land Construction Assets TOTAL Cost Balance as at September 30, 2019 203,928 24,407 75,263 11,978 6,552 - 322,128 Initial recognition IFRS16 assets (note 2) - - - - - 1,687 1,687 Additions 4,738 650 392 877 10,976 37 17,670 Less: disposals (5,972) (2,375) (23) - - (10) (8,380) Reclassification 6,603 970 3,762 - (11,335) - - Foreign exchange movement 221 35 183 (181) (61) 65 262 Balance as at June 30, 2020 $209,518 $23,687 $79,577 $12,674 $6,132 $1,779 $333,367 Machinery and Assets under Right of Use Equipment Tools Buildings Land Construction Assets TOTAL Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses Balance as at September 30, 2019 140,567 18,294 36,480 - - - 195,341 Depreciation 8,816 1,479 2,366 - - 426 13,087 Less: disposals (4,842) (2,354) (1) - - (8) (7,205) Foreign exchange movement 703 130 305 - - (3) 1,135 Balance as at June 30, 2020 $145,244 $17,549 $39,150 $- $- $415 $202,358 17 EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) $(000)'s except per share amounts Machinery and Assets under Right of Use Carrying amounts Equipment Tools Buildings Land Construction Assets TOTAL As at September 30, 2019 $63,361 $6,113 $38,783 $11,978 $6,552 $- $126,787 As at June 30, 2020 $64,274 $6,138 $40,427 $12,674 $6,132 $1,364 $131,009 5. INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL Computer Assets under Total Software Acquisition Construction Intangible and Other Intangibles* (Software) Assets Goodwill Cost Balance as at September 30, 2019 $21,326 $47,224 $106 $68,656 $62,834 Additions 147 - 131 278 - Less: disposals (12,862) - - (12,862) - Reclassifications 195 - (195) - - Foreign exchange movement 41 1,288 5 1,334 2,532 Balance as at June 30, 2020 $8,847 $48,512 $47 $57,406 $65,366 Computer Assets under Total Software and Acquisition Construction Intangible Other Intangibles* (Software) Assets Goodwill Accumulated amortization and impairment losses Balance as at September 30, 2019 19,974 14,791 - 34,765 - Amortization for the period 577 2,470 - 3,047 - Less: disposals (12,862) - - (12,862) - Foreign exchange movement 41 354 - 395 - Balance as at June 30, 2020 $7,730 $17,615 $- $25,345 $- Carrying amounts As at September 30, 2019 $1,352 $32,433 $106 $33,891 $62,834 As at June 30, 2020 $1,117 $30,897 $47 $32,061 $65,366 *Acquisition intangibles are comprised primarily of customer relationships and trade names resulting from business acquisitions. 6. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Fair value represents point-in-time estimates that may change in subsequent reporting periods due to market conditions or other factors. Presented below is a comparison of the fair value of each financial instrument to its carrying value. The fair value of cash and cash equivalents, bank indebtedness, trade and other receivables and trade and other payables approximates their carrying amounts due to the short-term maturities of these instruments. The estimated fair value of long- term debt approximates its carrying value since debt is subject to terms and conditions similar to those available to the Company for instruments with comparable terms, and the interest rates are variable and a reflection of market-based rates. 18 EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) $(000)'s except per share amounts The fair value of derivative instruments that are not traded in an active market such as over-the-counter foreign exchange options and collars is determined using quoted forward exchange rates at the consolidated statement of financial position dates and are Level 2 instruments. During the nine-month period ended June 30, 2020 there were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 fair value measurements. The carrying value and fair value of all financial instruments are as follows: June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Carrying Amount Fair Value of Carrying Amount Fair Value of of Asset Asset of Asset (Liability) Asset (Liability) (Liability) (Liability) Cash and cash equivalents $47,442 $47,442 $26,488 $26,488 Accounts receivable 69,633 69,633 93,552 93,552 Trade accounts payable (25,327) (25,327) (44,183) (44,183) Bank indebtedness (612) (612) (578) (578) Customer advance payments (2,727) (2,727) (1,747) (1,747) Accrued liabilities (20,840) (20,840) (20,684) (20,684) Derivative instruments (2,720) (2,720) (278) (278) Long-term debt ($23,095) ($23,095) ($17,186) ($17,186) 7. LONG-TERM DEBT On February 7, 2020, the Company renewed the $50,000 Committed Revolving Credit Facility to extend the maturity date to February 28, 2023. As at June 30, 2020 $23,000 was utilized (2019 - $14,000). The facility is collateralized by a general security agreement covering all assets of the Company's subsidiaries located in Canada and the US, with the exception of real property. There are no specific repayment terms prior to maturity. The components of long-term debt are as follows: June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Bank debt $23,000 $17,000 Term notes - - Promissory note 95 186 Subtotal 23,095 17,186 Less: current portion (95) (93) Long-term debt, long-term portion $23,000 $17,093 Pursuant to the terms of the credit facility, Exco is required to maintain compliance with certain financial covenants. The Company was in compliance with these covenants as at June 30, 2020. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company repaid $20,000 of its credit facility from its cash on hand. 8. SHARE CAPITAL The Company received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a normal course issuer bid for a 12-month period beginning February 18, 2020. The Company's Board of Directors authorized the purchase of up to 2,000,000 common shares representing approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding common shares. During the quarter and year-to-date no and 19 EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) $(000)'s except per share amounts 777,066 common shares, respectively were repurchased (2019 - 230,100 and 837,700) for a total cost of $nil and $6,000 respectively (2019 - $1,954 and $7,771). The cost to repurchase the common shares in the year exceeded their stated value by $5,031 (2019 - $6,746) which was recorded against retained earnings. As at June 30, 2020 the Company had 39,750,597 common shares issued and outstanding. 9. SEGMENTED INFORMATION Business segments The Company operates in two business segments: Casting and Extrusion Technology ("Casting and Extrusion") and Automotive Solutions. The accounting policies followed in the operating segments are consistent with those outlined in note 2 to the consolidated financial statements. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment. Its operations are substantially for automotive and other industrial markets in North America. The Automotive Solutions segment produces automotive interior components and assemblies primarily for seating, cargo storage and restraint for sale to automotive manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers (suppliers to automakers). (See Note 12) The Company evaluates the performance of its operating segments primarily based on pre-tax income before interest and other expense. The Corporate segment involves administrative expenses that are not directly related to the business activities of the above two operating segments. Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Casting and Automotive Extrusion Solutions Corporate Total Sales $44,333 $28,257 $- $72,590 Intercompany sales (1,524) (104) - (1,628) Net sales 42,809 28,153 - 70,962 Depreciation 3,556 820 39 4,415 Amortization 143 877 1 1,021 Pre-tax income (loss) before interest and other expense 4,943 (3,786) (1,913) (756) Net interest expense (183) Income (loss) before income taxes (939) Property, plant and equipment additions 4,037 255 - 4,292 Property, plant and equipment, net 104,499 25,146 1,364 131,009 Intangible asset additions 22 (1) - 21 Intangible assets, net 953 31,108 - 32,061 Goodwill - 65,366 - 65,366 Total assets 198,613 204,660 14,236 417,509 Total liabilities 25,415 30,233 32,675 88,323 20 EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) $(000)'s except per share amounts Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Casting and Automotive Extrusion Solutions Corporate Total Sales $51,212 $71,156 $- $122,368 Intercompany sales (2,280) (144) - (2,424) Net sales 48,932 71,012 - 119,944 Depreciation 3,273 672 20 3,965 Amortization 173 845 2 1,020 Pre-tax income (loss) before interest and other expense 3,856 7,924 (2,282) 9,498 Net interest expense 181 Income before income taxes 9,317 Property, plant and equipment additions 3,064 1,123 10 4,197 Property, plant and equipment, net 98,708 22,941 1,420 123,069 Intangible asset additions 203 4 - 207 Intangible assets, net 1,203 33,151 1 34,355 Goodwill - 63,066 - 63,066 Total assets 212,075 210,590 (9,526) 413,139 Total liabilities 25,604 38,783 18,225 82,612 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 Casting and Automotive Extrusion Solutions Corporate Total Sales $146,987 $170,223 $- $317,210 Intercompany sales (5,244) (337) - (5,581) Net sales 141,743 169,886 - 311,629 Depreciation 10,352 2,651 84 13,087 Amortization 465 2,580 2 3,047 Pre-tax income (loss) before interest and other expense 13,751 13,653 (5,834) 21,570 Net interest expense (519) Income before income taxes 21,051 Initial recognition IFRS 16 assets 389 1,266 32 1,687 Property, plant and equipment additions 15,796 1,874 - 17,670 Property, plant and equipment, net 104,499 25,146 1,364 131,009 Intangible asset additions 273 5 - 278 Intangible assets, net 953 31,108 - 32,061 Goodwill - 65,366 - 65,366 Total assets 198,613 204,660 14,236 417,509 Total liabilities 25,415 30,233 32,675 88,323 21 EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) $(000)'s except per share amounts Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 Casting and Automotive Extrusion Solutions Corporate Total Sales $159,371 $242,074 $- $401,445 Intercompany sales (7,523) (8,389) - (15,912) Net sales 151,848 233,685 - 385,533 Depreciation 9,121 2,128 54 11,303 Amortization 524 2,538 2 3,064 Pre-tax income (loss) before interest and other expense 13,950 26,852 (5,802) 35,000 Other expense (6,409) (6,409) Net interest expense (660) Income before income taxes 27,931 Property, plant and equipment additions 16,788 2,166 108 19,062 Property, plant and equipment, net 98,708 22,941 1,420 123,069 Intangible asset additions 364 43 - 407 Intangible assets, net 1,203 33,151 1 34,355 Goodwill - 63,066 - 63,066 Total assets 212,075 210,590 (9,526) 413,139 Total liabilities 25,604 38,783 18,225 82,612 10. NET CHANGE IN NON-CASH WORKING CAPITAL Nine months ended June 30 2020 2019 Accounts receivable $25,524 ($6,278) Inventories 6,996 3,024 Prepaid expenses and deposits (638) 94 Trade accounts payable (19,409) (4,255) Accrued payroll liabilities (2,689) (3,078) Other accrued liabilities 743 1,404 Provisions 235 220 Customer advance payments 1,013 (492) Income taxes payable 3,620 2,291 $15,395 ($7,070) 11. INCOME TAXES The consolidated effective income tax rate for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2020 was 20.6% (nine-month period ended June 30, 2019 - 28.9%). The income tax rate for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2020 was favorably impacted by higher income in lower tax jurisdictions. The income tax rate for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2019 was adversely 22 EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) $(000)'s except per share amounts impacted by the non-deductibility of Other Expense related to the de-consolidation of ALC in the amount of $6,409 (note 12). Excluding ALC, the effective income tax rate for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2019 would have been 23.5% 12. DECONSOLIDATION OF ALC AND OTHER EXPENSE On January 17, 2019, the Company's indirect wholly owned subsidiary ALC Bulgaria EOOD ("ALC") voluntarily filed a liquidation petition in Bulgaria. As a result, the Company lost control of and de-consolidated it from the Company's financial statements. The Company had recorded a $6.4 million provision during the six months ended March 31, 2019 in respect of ALC. 13. GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE As a result of the impact of COVID-19, the Company has applied to multiple government assistance programs. During the three months ended June 30, 2020 the Company recorded $2,963 of assistance which was recorded as a reduction of selling, general and administrative expense. The amount of assistance receivable at June 30, 2020 was $1,380. 23 CORPORATE INFORMATION Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base. Telephone: 905-477-3065 Fax: 905-477-2449 Web: www.excocorp.com TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING XTC DIRECTORS Edward H. Kernaghan Darren M. Kirk, President and CEO Robert B. Magee, Lead Director Colleen M. McMorrow Paul E. Riganelli Brian A. Robbins, Executive Chairman Anne Marie Turnbull CORPORATE OFFICERS Brian A. Robbins, PEng Executive Chairman Darren M. Kirk, CFA, MBA President and CEO Matthew Posno, CPA, CA, MBA Vice President Finance, CFO and Secretary Paul E. Riganelli, MA, MBA, LLB Executive Vice President TRANSFER AGENT TSX Trust Company 301-100 Adelaide Street West Toronto, Ontario M5H 4H1 Shareholder Inquiries: Telephone: 1-866-600-5869 Email: tmxeinvestorservices@tmx.com Web: www.tsxtrust.com 24 Attachments Original document

