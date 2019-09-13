Exel Composites Oyj : Plc publishes its Business Review for January – September 2019 on 30 October 2019

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC INVESTOR NEWS 13 SEPTEMBER 2019 at 10:00 EET
Exel Composites Plc publishes its Business Review for January - September 2019 on Wednesday 30 October 2019 at 9:00 EET. A financial results briefing for investors, analysts and journalistswill be held the same day at 12:30 EET at Scandic Hotel Simonkenttä's Roba meeting room (address Simonkatu 9, Helsinki, Finland).The briefing will be hosted by Riku Kytömäki, President and CEO.
In addition, the company's shareholders are invited to visit Exel Composites' factory in Joensuu, Finland, on Thursday 31 October 2019. Participants are requested to register no later than by 21 October 2019 by sending an email to investor@exelcomposites.com. More information at the corporate website at www.exelcomposites.com> Investors.
Vantaa, 13 September 2019
Exel Composites Plc
Riku Kytömäki
President and CEO
For further information, please contact:
Riku Kytömäki, President and CEO
tel. +358 50 511 8288
riku.kytomaki@exelcomposites.com
Mikko Kettunen, CFO
tel. +358 50 347 7462
mikko.kettunen@exelcomposites.com
