Exel Composites Plc: Managers' Transactions – Helsky, Petri

04/04/2019 | 08:37am EDT

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4 APRIL 2019 at 15:10 EET

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Helsky, Petri
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Exel Composites Oyj
LEI: 743700205JAMGM80QD88

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700205JAMGM80QD88_20190404132838_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-04-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007306
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,876 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,876 Volume weighted average price: EUR

Vantaa, 4 April 2019

Exel Composites Plc

For further information, please contact:
Mikko Kettunen, CFO
tel. +358 50 347 7462
mikko.kettunen@exelcomposites.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main news media
www.exelcomposites.com

Disclaimer

Exel Composites Oyj published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 12:36:09 UTC
