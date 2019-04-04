Exel Composites Plc: Managers' Transactions – Kerttula, Reima

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4 APRIL 2019 at 15:10 EET

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kerttula, Reima

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Exel Composites Oyj

LEI: 743700205JAMGM80QD88

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700205JAMGM80QD88_20190404132510_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-04-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007306

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,049 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,049 Volume weighted average price: EUR

Vantaa, 4 April 2019

Exel Composites Plc

For further information, please contact:

Mikko Kettunen, CFO

tel. +358 50 347 7462

mikko.kettunen@exelcomposites.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main news media

www.exelcomposites.com