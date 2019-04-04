Exel Composites Plc: Managers' Transactions – Nordman-Knutson, Helena

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4 APRIL 2019 at 15:10 EET
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nordman-Knutson, Helena
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Exel Composites Oyj
LEI: 743700205JAMGM80QD88
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700205JAMGM80QD88_20190404133528_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-04-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007306
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,876 Unit price: EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,876 Volume weighted average price: EUR
Vantaa, 4 April 2019
Exel Composites Plc
For further information, please contact:
Mikko Kettunen, CFO
tel. +358 50 347 7462
mikko.kettunen@exelcomposites.com
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main news media
www.exelcomposites.com
Disclaimer
Exel Composites Oyj published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 12:36:09 UTC