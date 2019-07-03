Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Exel Industries    EXE   FR0004527638

EXEL INDUSTRIES

(EXE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EXEL Industries is to restructure its agricultural spraying business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Policy decisions in France are aimed at reducing or even eliminating the use of phytosanitary products in agriculture. The economic situation of companies in the EXEL Industries group that manufacture agricultural sprayers is coming under increasing pressure, particularly if they mainly sell to the French market. Our companies are currently having to consider some serious issues. However, thanks to new technology and precision spraying, the quantities of phytosanitary products used can be significantly reduced.
To improve our capacity for innovation, consolidate our expertise for the benefit of farmers, and increase the impact of our brands, EXEL Industries will restructure its agricultural spraying business.

Guerric Ballu, Chief Executive Officer, EXEL Industries group commented:
“To support the agro-ecological transition, we need to restructure to position ourselves as a major player in the future of farming. We will therefore consolidate our French operations at centers of excellence for research and production. This means closing the Noyers-Saint-Martin and Saint-Denis de l’Hôtel sites and transferring their operations to Beaurainville and Epernay respectively. These decisions have been endorsed by the Ballu family and the Board of Directors and are subject to compliance with the statutory procedures for employee consultation and government approval.
There is no doubt that these are big changes. Despite this, we remain a French family-owned business, committed more than ever to the human values that have guided our family for generations. Mindful of our commitments, throughout this transition we will make every effort to support the men and women whose continued commitment and expertise underpin our success.
Our farming customers face major agronomic, technical and regulatory changes. By restructuring, we will be able to supply them with spraying equipment that is increasingly accurate and easy to use, enabling them to reduce their environmental impact and remain in good financial health.”

Over time, we will streamline our commercial offering by reducing the number of brands. At the same time, we will focus more on global brands and market leaders to make them stronger, clearer and more distinctive. This strategy will strengthen and galvanize commercial partnerships with our established dealer network, for example through technical training, marketing campaigns, product demos and service solutions.

In Large-scale Crops, the Evrard, Matrot and Berthoud brands will offer a range of “Premium” products and services, while the Hardi and Tecnoma brands will be aimed at the core market.
The Narrow Vines segment will be dominated by the Tecnoma brand in high-clearance tractors and spraying, together with CMC and Berthoud’s spraying units. In Wide Vines and Arboriculture, Nicolas will target the “Premium” segment, alongside Berthoud’s products for Wide Vines and Hardi in the core market.
For customers and dealers of the Caruelle, Seguip, Thomas, Fischer and Loiseau brands, which will be progressively discontinued, we will offer high-performance “Product” and “Service” alternatives in line with the values developed by these historic brands.

At the end of the statutory period for employee consultation and government approval, the production, purchasing, product marketing and R&D activities will be consolidated within three types of Centers of Excellence specializing in Self-propelled Equipment, Large-scale Crops and Wine-growing & Arboriculture. The Beaurainville site will focus on the Self-propelled Equipment of the Hardi France group (Matrot, Evrard and Hardi), while the Fère-Champenoise site will specialize in the Self-propelled Equipment of the Berthoud and Tecnoma brands, as well as High-clearance Tractors. The Belleville and Norre Alslev (Denmark) sites will specialize in the development and production of Trailed and Mounted equipment for the Berthoud/Tecnoma and Hardi/Evrard brands respectively. Lastly, all Wine-growing & Arboriculture expertise as well as components and rotomolding will be concentrated at the Epernay Center of Excellence.

The industrial operations of the Noyers-Saint-Martin (Self-propelled, Matrot), Saint-Denis de l’Hôtel (Wine-growing & Arboriculture, Nicolas) and Lleida (Wine-growing & Arboriculture, Hardi group) sites will gradually be transferred to the Group’s Centers of Industrial Excellence.

This consolidation will stimulate innovation and the development of new ranges. Optimizing and professionalizing our industrial capacity at Centers of Excellence will help lower production costs while improving the quality of our sprayers.
Our Centers of Excellence will house our expertise in Self-propelled, Large-scale Crops and Wine-growing & Arboriculture. They will also develop new technologies in areas such as precision agriculture, electronics, robotization, confined spraying and artificial intelligence for detecting the crops to be treated.

EXEL Industries is able to react swiftly to changing market conditions. Our innovation and internationalization strategy is based on successful teams who can forge strong relationships with our customers and partners.

We intend to embrace the challenge of feeding a global population of 10 billion people by 2050, while ensuring that agriculture is healthy, competitive, productive and kind to the planet.

About EXEL Industries:

EXEL Industries’ core business is agricultural (world leader) and industrial spraying. The Group also competes in the consumer watering products market and in sugar beet harvesters (world leader). The goal of EXEL Industries is to expand in its markets through a policy of constant innovation and an international growth strategy. EXEL Industries employs approximately 3,758 people spread across 27 countries and five continents.

Euronext Paris, SRD Long only – compartment B (Mid Cap)
EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index (Mnemo EXE / ISIN FR0004527638)

This press release is available in French and in English.

                                               YOUR CONTACTS                     

Guerric BALLU  direction.communication@exel-industries.com
Group CEOTel : 01 71 70 49 50 

@Gu3rric                                                                www.exel-industries.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXEL INDUSTRIES
01:01aEXEL INDUSTRIES : is to restructure its agricultural spraying business
GL
01:01aEXEL Industries is to restructure its agricultural spraying business
GL
06/20EXEL INDUSTRIES SA : quaterly sales release
06/04EXEL INDUSTRIES : First-half results 2018-2019 affected by agricultural activiti..
GL
06/04EXEL INDUSTRIES : Slide show half-year results
CO
06/04EXEL INDUSTRIES : Half-year results
CO
05/30EXEL INDUSTRIES SA : half-yearly earnings release
04/25EXEL INDUSTRIES : Second quarter 2018-2019 sales A good second quarter, but the ..
GL
04/25EXEL INDUSTRIES : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
02/13EXEL INDUSTRIES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 815 M
EBIT 2019 49,2 M
Net income 2019 30,7 M
Debt 2019 54,6 M
Yield 2019 2,00%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 8,87x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 330 M
Chart EXEL INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Exel Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXEL INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 61,0  €
Last Close Price 48,6  €
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guerric Ballu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Ballu Chairman
Sophie Bouheret Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Marc Jean Claude Ballu Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Pierre du Cray-Sirieix Director & Group Chief Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXEL INDUSTRIES-28.53%369
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES40.17%38 792
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%37 920
ATLAS COPCO43.23%37 920
FANUC CORP26.91%36 756
INGERSOLL-RAND37.85%30 793
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About