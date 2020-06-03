Log in
Financial Presentation: Half year Result 2019-2020

06/03/2020

SFAF Meeting

EXEL Industries

Half-Year Results 2019-2020

June 2, 2020

Presented by:

- Yves BELEGAUD CEO EXEL Industries group

- Patrick TRISTANI CFO EXEL Industries group

One Core Business, Four Activities

The right dose, in the right place, at the right time

Leader in Precision Spraying Techniques

Industrial Spraying

4

A Federation of Dynamic Companies

45

Disclaimer

EXEL Industries SA published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 09:10:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 710 M 796 M 796 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 128 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 278 M 311 M 312 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,2%
Technical analysis trends EXEL INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 36,48 €
Last Close Price 41,00 €
Spread / Highest target 0,98%
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yves Emile Pierre Belegaud Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Ballu Chairman
Sophie Bouheret Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Marc Jean Claude Ballu Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Pierre du Cray-Sirieix Director & Group Chief Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXEL INDUSTRIES-12.02%311
ATLAS COPCO AB-0.88%46 642
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.68%41 301
SMC CORPORATION13.58%35 000
FANUC CORPORATION-4.43%34 333
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-10.04%23 739
