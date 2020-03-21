Exela Technologies : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Exela Technologies, Inc. – XELA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA), resulting from allegations that Exela may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 16, 2020, Exela issued a press release announcing “that it will delay its earnings release and investor conference call for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, previously scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (ET) today.”

Then on March 17, 2020, Exela issued a press release announcing “that it will restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2018 and the interim periods through September 30, 2019 to correct certain historical accounting errors,” due to a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting.

On this news, Exela’s stock price fell almost 22%, over the next two trading days from March 16 to close at $0.145 per share on March 18, 2020.

