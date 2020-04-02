Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Exela Technologies, Inc.    XELA

EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(XELA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or "the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA) securities between March 16, 2018 and March 16, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Exela investors have until May 22, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Exela investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On March 16, 2020, Exela postponed its earnings release and conference call due to a delayed filing of the Company's fiscal 2019 annual report.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.0154 per share, or over 8%, to close at $0.17 per share on March 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 17, 2020, Exela disclosed “that it will restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2018 and the interim periods through September 30, 2019" to correct certain historical accounting errors.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.025 per share, or nearly 15%, to close at $0.145 per share on March 18, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Exela’s previously issued financial statements for the twelve months ended December, 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018, and the quarterly statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 contained numerous accounting errors, could not be relied upon, and required restatement; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Exela’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased Exela securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 22, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
12:02pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
12:01pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
04/01GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
03/31Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Exela Technologies,..
BU
03/31EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/30EXELA DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Lo..
BU
03/27XELA ALERT : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Exela Technologies, Inc. In..
BU
03/26XELA Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action..
BU
03/24INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
03/23INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 555 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -221 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,14x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,66x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,02x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,02x
Capitalization 29,8 M
Chart EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exela Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00  $
Last Close Price 0,21  $
Spread / Highest target 1 851%
Spread / Average Target 1 851%
Spread / Lowest Target 1 851%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald C. Cogburn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Suresh Yannamani President
Parvinder S. Chadha Chairman
James Gregory Reynolds CFO, Director & Chief Accounting Officer
Sanjay Kulkarni Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-60.76%30
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-17.57%128 862
CLOUDFLARE, INC.41.38%7 106
DYNATRACE, INC.-10.99%6 694
ANAPLAN, INC.-45.82%4 140
QUALYS, INC.-0.68%3 401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group